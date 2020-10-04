The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. She asked Lion Stacy Bowen to open the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Ed Hoffman to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags, and Lion Bob Swanson to lead Lions in singing “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests Shana McCann, daughter of Lion Robert Wood and her mother-in-law Sally McCann and Page Coleman, wife of Lion Robert Coleman, to the meeting, advising the club that there were 20 members and four guests. The Thought for the Day is: “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty!” Maya Angelou
Tail Twister Lion Chris Horsley joked with the club and he asked various questions regarding Gudrun Yngvadottiir from Iceland, past president of Lions Club international and current Chairperson of the Lions Club International Foundation. He also levied fines from different for several different reasons! Although she was not in attendance, Lion Liz Whipkey James was sung “Happy Birthday” over a cell phone.
President Jimmie introduced the speaker, Stormy Nickerson, Communications Coordinator for the city of Marshall and for the Marshall Police Department. Mrs. Nickerson presented a program on the 16 proposed City Charter amendments to be voted on in the upcoming election. All proposed amendments have been approved by the State of Texas.
Some of the proposals were to simply correct outdated laws. For instance, Lion Robert Wood is currently running for City Commission in District 7, whereas the current City Charter calls for only three (3) districts! Other outdated laws give the Police Department control over bawdy houses, to tax you for your dog, and if you fail to pay an existing fine, to put you in a workhouse. In the event of a pandemic, the City Commission can quarantine the entire city.
Some of the proposals were new, such as changing the current form of city government; changing the term limits for city commissioners from a 2-year term to a 4-year term; provisions for recalling council/commission members to filling vacancies on the council/commission – in other words, the full gamut of city business and the way they do business.
Nickerson advised that early voting goes from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30. She encouraged all members of Marshall Lions as well as citizens of Marshall to read and study the proposed amendments and to vote their conviction in the Nov. 3 election.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Stormy for a very interesting program and presented her with a Lions writing pen. She closed the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.