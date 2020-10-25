Editor’s note: The following presentation from Dr. Gibson was given prior to the announcement that MISD would be ending virtual learning in November.
The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Jose Tequila’s Grill and learned all about education from Marshall ISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson.
President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order
Lion Patrick Owens welcomed Lions and guest Shay Thompson, wife of Lion James Thompson, to the meeting. He advised the Club that there were 20 in the Den.
Lion Chris Horsley announced to Lions that Marshall Lions Club joined Lions Club International and was chartered in 1938. October is "Vision Month" for Lions Club International.
President Jimmie called on Lion Robert Coleman to introduce the speaker, Dr. Gibson. Dr. Gibson begins his fifth year as MISD Superintendent in 2020-21 after having come to Marshall from Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD in the summer of 2016.
Dr. Gibson earned a Bachelor of Science from East Texas Baptist University in 1993 with additional studies at Prairie View A&M University, Stephen F. Austin State University and Texas Southern University. He holds a Master of Education from Lamar University, and a Doctorate of Education in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston.
Prior to serving at Coldspring-Oakhurst, Dr. Gibson was Executive Director of Secondary Education in Waco ISD from 2011-13. He served as principal at Whitney High School in Whitney ISD and also as Principal at Deweyville High School in Deweyville ISD. He has also served as an Assistant Principal at Central Magnet High School in Beaumont ISD.
Dr. Gibson has worked as a teacher, coach and athletic director at multiple schools during his career, with experience teaching Social Studies, Behavioral Science, Health, Earth Science and Physical Education.
In explaining projects completed since he came to Marshall, he listed High School projects Maverick Stadium lights — $226,000; Stadium turf — $412,000; Stadium Press Box — $1,250,002; Stadium restrooms — $102,000; Baseball lights — $141,854; Softball lights — $146,300; Secure front of High School Building/Exterior Doors — $466,785; Secure Parking Lot Entry/Gate — $109,619; Field House Updates — $68,801; Lights – Interior/Exterior (LED) $460,000; Update/Renovate Restrooms & Science Labs — $1,124,320. Gibson related that the water and gas had been cut off because of a leak, instead of repairing the leak!
Other projects include Elevator — $68,700; Gymnasium updates — $440,000; Track resurfacing — $269,500; Tennis Court resurfacing — $44,000; Softball Locker room updates — $58,000; Ag Barn (to be built on campus) — $1,000,000; Gym Locker room updates — $335,876; Ceiling tiles — $393,000; Parking Lot — $545,000; Auxiliary Field/Pavilion — $2,300,000; Air Conditioning/Heating — $3,457,283; Stadium restrooms — $102,000; High School floors — $632,000; High School Walls — $417,000. Gibson advised that about $4 million was left-over bond money that was reinvested. The rest has come from budgeting for the updates and fund balance money.
The next big project will be the auditorium update.
Gibson revealed the reentry plan for Marshall ISD. He said KSLA TV said it was the most thorough of all in their viewing area. Investigative reporter, Stacy Cameron of KSLA TV said that MISD was the most transparent district in their viewing area. They keep parents and the community informed of cases of COVID-19. Gibson revealed they have had 31 positive cases so far – 13 are active (8 are employees). They are eligible to return to work in the next three days. Eighteen have recovered and returned to school. Thirty one positive cases out of 4,987 students and staff, with a 0.6 percent positive rate is a good percentage rate for MISD. Gibson said that 70 percent of students chose face-to-face at the start of school. 462 chose to switch to face-to-face learning for the 2nd 6 weeks; while 106 chose virtual learning for the second six weeks. 81 percent of students will be face-to-face starting the 2nd six weeks.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Dr. Gibson for an interesting program and adjourned the meeting.