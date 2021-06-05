Tuesday, June 1, the Marshall Lions Club met at Jose Tequila’s. The winners of the Lions Club scholarships were presented to three Marshall High School graduates, class of 2021. Isaac Berryhill ranked 12th, Leili Morales ranked 15th and Learonda Reese ranked 21st in a class of 284 students. Each recipient will receive $1,250 for the first year and $500 yearly while in college. Way to go Mavs!
Jerry Cargill and Leta Kay brought the club up to date on the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC). This has truly been a community effort with the city, county and Marshall ISD. Two acres of land at 2502 East Travis Street was donated by Marshall ISD.
The Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) was formed in 2012 as a response to the poor conditions of the city’s now 53 year old animal shelter; the oldest shelter in Texas. The primary goal is to establish a modern shelter that does not euthanize adoptable animals.
It will house an education room, individual sanitary kennels and cages, a medical suite, disease-resistant flooring and walls, up to date technology, high volume air conditioning and plumbing, and will be located next to the new Junior High School. The design also allows for expansion if needed in the future. The ultimate goal is to raise $600K so they may purchase all the necessary equipment, supplies and furnishings.
The community can help FOMA reach its goal with a contribution to the campaign. In exchange for your generous donation, they are offering naming right to rooms and areas inside MPAC. Every donation is needed, appreciated and tax deductible. You could purchase a space on the mural wall and provide a photo of your beloved pet, past of present.
These sponsorships are a wonderful way to honor and memorialize a furry companion while also improving the lives of others. Visit: donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2 or call Jasmine Rios (903) 934-7995.
Here are a few of the shelter naming opportunities still available:
$500: supporter recognition plaque
$1,000: individual dog kennel
$5,000: equipment room, quarantine area or food storage area
$10,000: laundry area or community coffee car
$25,000: director’s office, staff break room or cat exercise room
$100,000: adoption and training centre or medical clinic
Visit: FriendsOfMarshallAnimals.org or mail a check payable to:
FOMA-Marshall Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671
Alera, a local Girl Scout, has started a GoFundMe Campaign to buy medical equipment for the new shelter. Your donation will help sick puppies and kittens and fund spay/neuter surgeries. She asks for you to join her Drive to Save Shelter Babies. Visit: GOFUNDME/BA867DEF or search “ALERA GOFUNDME.”