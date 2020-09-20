The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill and heard about the election fro Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. She asked Lion Kent Reeves to open the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Paul Martin to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags, and Lion Dare Westmoreland to lead Lions in singing “The Band Played On.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guest Kara Michelle from St. Mark’s United Methodist Church to the meeting, advising the Club that there were 20 members and 2 guests.
The only birthday is Lion Tim Young. Lion Robert called Tim and the Club sang “Happy Birthday” to him on his voice mail. The Thought for the Day is: “A tree planted years ago is giving shade to someone today…remember that an action today has good/bad consequence for the future!”
President Jimmie called Lion Alan Grantham to the front and presented him with a desk clock to thank him for serving Marshall Lions as Treasurer for the past seven years. She commended him for his faithful service through trying times
Lion President also announced that Marshall Lions Pancake Supper, usually held in October, has been canceled due to the pandemic.
However planning is still on-going for the Annual Charity Horse Show, chaired by Lion Robert Wood, and has been moved to March 5-6, 2021.
President Jimmie asked Program Chair for September, Lion Patrick Owens to introduce his speaker, Donald Robinette, Harrison County Elections Administrator.
He explained that his office is receiving many calls with questions about the Presidential Election on Nov. 3 and mailing records from various sources.
Robinette advised that because there was no primary election this year, the ballot for the city of Marshall voters will be three pages long (County voters will have a regular ballot). He explained that there will be three special election ballots for city residents.
Robinette said that over $3,000 has been spent to keep both voters and election workers safe with masks, hand sanitizer, etc. He also said that a lot of research is necessary and they want to make certain that all election laws are abided by!
Robinette answered questions from Lions Club members about various aspects of elections laws.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Robinette and presented him with a Lions writing pen. She closed the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.