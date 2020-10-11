The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill. Members ordered from the menu. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. She asked Lion Paul Martin to open the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Ed Hoffman to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags, and Lion Patrick Owens to lead Lions in singing “Home on the Range” and “God Bless America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests Shana McCann, daughter of Lion Robert Wood and her mother-in-law Sally McCann and Sherry Harmon, wife of Lion Fuzzy Harmon, and MPD Chief Cliff Carruth to the meeting, advising the Club that there were 20 members and five guests. The Thought for the Day is: “You never really know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. So don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Someone needs it!”
Tail Twister Lion Chris Horsley joked with the Club and he asked led Lions in playing a game of “Family Feud” having everyone guess where the five locations of Lions Club eyeglass drop-off boxes are. He also auctioned off a Possum Kingdom Lions Club vest pin denoting a rattlesnake roundup. The only birthday is Kelly Bowen, wife of Lion Stacy Bowen. Lion Chris led the group in singing our “Happy Song” in her honor.
President Jimmie called on Lion Robert Coleman to introduce the speaker, Curtis Lane, a physicians’ assistant from Linden, owner of The Buffalo Ranch. He has owned buffalo for six years. He remarked that the buffalo is an animal that you cannot “herd.” They pretty much go where they want to, when they want to! They are a quiet animal – they don’t holler or bellow – just a low grumble.
Lane was hurt by a pregnant buffalo. She tossed him around and gored him in the leg, requiring surgery and six pints of blood.
There are two types of buffalo – the Plains buffalo and the Woods buffalo. They are actually Bison, not Buffalo, a name given in the settlement of the West. The Plains Bison has curlier hair, while the Woods Bison has longer, shaggier hair.
Lane also has an alpaca, llamas, a mini donkey, a mini Highland cow (originally from Scotland) as well as various animals, including two tarantulas!
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Lane for a very interesting program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. She closed the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.