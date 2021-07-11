After a lively tail twister presentation by Lion Chris Horsley, Lion Robert Coleman introduced the program at last week’s Lions Club meeting.
General Manager Allen Fitts told the club that TCTXT Oldies Radio Station is in town for the next few weeks testing the market for the all new internet radio station.
He explained that this station operates on the internet and therefore instead of am/fm on the dial you will have an app on your cell phone and you will call up the station just like you would “google” or any other app program.
He explained the a lot of the focus with the new station will be music from the 1950s through the 1980s.
Visit the website at www.tctxtoldiesradio.com where you can find a link to download the app.