The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions and asked Lion Dudley Swofford to open the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Ed Hoffman to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags, and Bob Swanson to lead Lions in singing “the Yellow Rose of Texas” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Lion Robert said the count for the day in the Den is 19. The Thought for the Day is “Success will never lower its standard to accommodate us, We have to raise our standard to achieve it!”
President Jimmie then called on Tail Twister, Chris Horsley. Lion Chris announced that Lion P. A. Almquist’s grandson, Granger Abbott, will celebrate his birthday this week. Lions sang our “Happy” song in his honor.
President Jimmie called on Lion Angela Parker to introduce the speaker, Lion Debbie Gary, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent in Marshall. She has been with Farm Bureau for 17 years. She said she is also president of the BNI (Business Networking International) Success Unlimited chapter in Marshall. The chapter was formed in July 2019, and until COVID-19, they met every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Debbie explained they now have Zoom meetings at the same time. The officers for this chapter are President, Debbie Gary; CPA Chris Fyffe, VP; Alex Keith, Financial Officer for Bancorp South, Secretary Treasurer; Mark Maden with Bancorp South and Tina Chumley with Union Home Mortgage serving as Membership Committee.
Bridget Fugler of All Elements A/C and Heating, Visitor Committee; Wade James of Roofmasters and Nathan McDaniel of Farmers Insurance serve on the Educational Coordinators. Carissa Williams of Carpet One, Mentor Coordinator; Carrie Macklin of The Boys & Girls Club, Kimberly Jeans with Clay Allen Real Estate serves as Event Coordinator.
Debbie mentioned that there is only one person for each category, unique to BNI. “You are the only one who will get referrals for your business with no competition. Currently we have openings for electrician, plumber, lawyer, printer, photographer, etc,” she revealed.
BNI is the world’s leading business referral organization with over 270,000 Members in 9,500 Chapters worldwide. In 2019 alone, Members generated $16.7 billion in revenue through referral business. Members are supported by a global team that provides training, structure and the technology needed for success. BNI was started by Dr. Ivan Misner in 1985, working with companies needing assistance with strategic planning and organizational development. He was not satisfied with the types of business groups that existed, so he put together a networking group that was structured and focused on doing business with an emphasis on positive reinforcement and support. The entire history of BNI is contained in the book, “Giver’s Gain.”
Debbie disclosed the mission statement for BNI is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals. BNI’s Vision Statement is “Changing the Way the World Does Business.”
According to Debbie, each meeting they follow the structured agenda developed by BNI, proven to maximize the business passed within the chapter. “Besides our weekly meeting, we also do one-on-one meetings where we meet with each other and get a better understanding of their business and how we can help send them referrals. There are also several Zoom and Webinars offered to help us,” revealed Debbie. The organization has a learning center called BNI U that is available to members. She explained that Success Unlimited has a Facebook page and a website that is available for the public to visit.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Lion Debbie and presented her with a Lions writing pen. She closed the meeting with the Lord’s Prayer and adjourned the meeting.