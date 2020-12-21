The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill located at 1205 East End Blvd. South. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions. With a vacation from meetings for the remainder of December, Lions celebrated with a Christmas Party! The next meeting will be Jan. 5, 2021.
White elephant gifts were exchanged, with Lion Liz James, Harrison County Clerk, gift of a dancing reindeer, was most in demand. It changed hands 8 times. Cynthia Horsley kept trying to hold onto her loaf of bread so she would not have to cook, but was unsuccessful. Everyone had a great time and really got in the mood for the holiday celebrations.