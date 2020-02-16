The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Panola-Harrison meeting room and enjoyed a lunch of beef and chicken enchiladas served by Jose Tequila Catering.
President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions. Lion Robert asked Lion Dudley Swofford to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Tony Glanton. ”I’d Rather Belong to the Lions” and “America, the Beautiful” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Alan Grantham, and accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion P. A. Almquist took over Lion Tamer duties in the absence of Lion Patrick Owens. She welcomed all to the meeting. The count for the day in the Den is 23. The Thought for the Day is: “If I take good care of my character, my reputation will take care of itself!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines. He told a couple of jokes, one of which was “ There were two antennas on a roof – They married – the ceremony wasn’t much but the reception was outstanding!” Lion Chris reported that there were no birthdays but there were three Lion anniversaries – Lion Stephen and Donna Lane celebrate theirs on Valentine’s Day; Lion Jimmie and Jerry Van Norden’s is the same and Lion Ed and Kathy Hoffman’s anniversary is also this week. Lion Chris appointed Lion James Thompson to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to them in the key of “A” for Anniversary!
President Wood asked Lion Dudley Swofford to tell Lions about what jobs need to be covered at the Lions Horse Show to be held February 14 and 15. He said he needed help on Thursday night showing participants their stalls and helping them with anything they need. Lion Dudley said he also needs someone to cover Friday afternoon and night also. The other jobs include assisting the “DQP” and being a runner to take class sheets to the center ring. He passed a sheet for Lions to put down the times they can work.
President Wood called on Program Chair for February, Lion James Thompson to introduce the program speakers, Elizabeth Bowen, office manager at Wallis Dermatology’s Marshall Office. Elizabeth has several years’ experience as a Medical Assistant. She is happy to help make your visits to the clinic as pleasant as possible, and always offers service with a smile to all the patients. Elizabeth is happily married to Doug Bowen and they have four children. They are actively involved in church and enjoy traveling and family time. Elizabeth talked a bit about the office and what services they offer both here in Marshall and in the two sites in Longview. She also remarked that the two offices in Longview will soon be combined in the larger office.
Next to speak was Kim Calderon, RN, FNP-C. Kim completed her undergraduate degrees at Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Arlington. She practiced as a registered nurse in the Marshall/Longview area for 10 years before graduating as a nurse practitioner. Kim completed her graduate studies at The University of South Alabama and is board certified as both a family nurse practitioner and adult acute care nurse practitioner.
She is originally from Marshall and is excited to provide dermatology services to those is her community and surrounding areas. Kim is married to Jerry Calderon, and has two children, Maddie and Carter. She and her family enjoy traveling and spending time with friends.
Kim started off by talking about skin cancers and what to look for. She stated that Melanoma skin cancer is the deadliest form. However, when detected early, it can be effectively treated. She also told Lions that Melanoma is most often found on men’s backs, but women usually have it on the back of the leg.
Kim said that skin cancer usually starts as a lesion on the skin, scaly or smooth, that has a different appearance than the surrounding skin. This is called a pre-cancer, or Actinic Keratoses (AK). She also stated that if left untreated it can become cancerous and much harder to treat. These cancers are Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), which are flesh-colored pearl-like bumps or a pinkish patch of skin. The 2nd type is Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) and is usually red firm bumps, scaly patches or sores that heal and then return.
Kim told how to prevent skin cancers: 1) Seek shade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. She said if your shadow appears shorter than you, seek shade. 2) Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts, long pants and a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. 3) Generously apply a broad spectrum, minimum 30 or higher to all exposed skin. Repeat every two hours, even on cloudy days and after swimming or sweating. 4) Use extra caution near water, snow and sand because they reflect and intensify the sun’s damaging rays. 5) Avoid tanning beds – can cause skin cancer and wrinkling.
Kim called three volunteers to the front for an exam to see if they had any potential problems; Lion Stan Spence, Lion Heath Parker and Lion Paul Martin were told what to keep an eye on. She told Lions that the instances of cancer between men and women run at about the same rate. She laughed and said that usually when men come in there are spots circled in ink that the wives want checked out! She also stated that genetics plays a part, also. Kim stressed the importance of having an annual exam.
Wallis Dermatology is located at 1900 South Washington and their phone number is 903-503-7330.
President Robert Wood presented Kim and Elizabeth with a Lions writing pen and thanked them for a very interesting program. He asked Lion P. A. Almquist to dismiss with a prayer and adjourned the meeting.