The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, July 21 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill where members ordered from the menu. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions and asked Lion P. A. Almquist to open the meeting with prayer and appointed Lion Ed Hoffman to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags. Lion Jimmie asked Lion Dudley Swofford to lead Lions in singing “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Guests included Irvin James, guest of Lion Liz James. Lion Robert said the count for the day in the Den is 16. The Thought for the Day is a quote from U.S. Representative and longtime civil rights activist John Lewis (D-GA) who passed away recently: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair – be hopeful and optimistic always.”
President Jimmie then called on Tail Twister, Chris Horsley. Lion Chris auctioned off a 1981 Phoenix Lions Club pin for $5 to Lion Tony Glanton. Lion Chris also wanted the Club to celebrate Lion Stephen Lane’s birthday and Lions Robert and Brenda Wood’s 56th wedding anniversary. The Club sang our Happy Song to help them in their celebration. The Club also signed “Get Well Soon” cards for Lion Brenda Wood and Lion Chuck Abma.
President Jimmie called on Lion Ed Hoffman, who introduced Rush Harris with Marshall Economic Development Commission (MEDCO). Through Harris’ presentation, the club learned that MEDCO is a Type A 501 ©(3) non-profit economic development corporation who works to develop relationships with new and existing businesses that support primary jobs. MEDCO was established by resolution of the city commission of Marshall on April 25, 1991 to act as an instrument of the city of Marshall in the promotion and assisting of industrial and manufacturing businesses to relocate to Marshall and Harrison County and the expansion of existing local businesses, so as to eliminate unemployment and underemployment through primary jobs. The number of EDCs has more than doubled since 1997, with over 700 serving their respective strategic economic areas across Texas.
The MEDCO Board is represented by five volunteer directors that are residents and business leaders of Harrison County. From finding the right location, to tax detail, to navigating through the permitting process, MEDCO has the staff and experience to provide accurate data or direction to their qualified business applicants that will result in them being able to make expeditious business decisions.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Harris, presented him with a Lions writing pen. She asked Lion Pat Owens to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.