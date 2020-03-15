The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, March 10, at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, located at 410 East Houston and were entertained by singer and guitar picker, Alan Grantham.
A lunch of beef and chicken enchiladas and all the sides was served by Jose Tequila Grill Catering. President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Robert asked new Lion Alex Keith to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Bob Swanson. ”Clementine” and “The Marine Hymn” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Dare Westmoreland, and sung A Capella in the absence of Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Guests included Lori Smith, daughter of Lions Robert and enda Wood. Lori said she lives in Hutto and has been invited to join their Lions Club. He said the count for the day in the Den is 25. The Thought for the Day is: “Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off the road!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines. He asked Lion Bob Swanson if he watched the Iowa State and Baylor Women’s basketball game where Iowa State won! Lion Chris brought out a bowl of Vest Pins from the estate of long-time Lion Ben Bane. He selected one to auction – one from 1976 in the shape of a cowboy hat. Lion Robert Coleman had the winning bid of $7.Lion Chris reported that there were two birthdays this week – Lara Holloway, spouse of Lion Cody Holloway and Lion P. A. Almquist’s granddaughter Melissa who lives in Houston. Lion Chris appointed Lion James Thompson to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to them in any key they can reach!
Lion Chris challenged Lions to contribute to the fund to rebuild parts of Texas Lions Camp which was damaged from a storm last month. Lions came through, with the collection totaling $230. With the $250 memorial to be sent in the name of Lion Ben Bane, it should do well toward repairs.
President Wood asked Treasurer Alan Grantham to report on the annual Horse Show held in February. Lion Alan said that the Horse Show was a success with over $10,500.00 in so far. He said there is still some ad money uncollected.
President Wood asked Program Chair for March, Lion Jimmie Van Norden, to introduce the program — singer and guitar picker, Alan Grantham, also a Lion. Lion Alan said he was supposed to bring several other of the “Monday Night Pickers” with him, but one had an emergency, and the rest just didn’t show up. He said they meet on the square every Monday night they can to play and sing music ranging from country to contemporary.
Lion Alan said he loves to pay and sing songs he hated when his dad played it on the radio – mostly 1960’s country music. He started with “Lonesome 7-7203” recorded by Hawkshaw Hawkins in 1962. Later, he was killed in the same plane crash that killed Patsy Cline. The song became a huge hit. Alan’s 2nd song was a Merle Haggard hit, “Sing Me Back Home” that was recorded in 1968. It also became a hit for The Grateful Dead in 1999.
Next, Lion Alan sang a song that he called his favorite, “Thunderstorms and Tyler Roses” written by Brian Burns in 2004. The following song was “The Streets of Baltimore, written by Tompall Glaser and Harlan Howard and recorded by Bobby Bare in 1966.
He concluded his program with “Is Anybody Going to San Antone?” which was a huge hit for Charlie Pride in 1970. It was written by Glenn Martin and Dave Kirby and recorded also by the Texas Tornados in 1991.
Marshall Lions showed by their applause how much they appreciated Alan’s concert! President Robert Wood presented Alan with a Lions writing pen, thanked him for a delightful program. He asked Lion Bob Graves to dismiss with a prayer and adjourned the meeting.