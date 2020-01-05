LeTourneau University Director of Fine Arts Dr. Jim Taylor is recruiting singers for the Longview Civic Chorus.
The LCC is comprised of 40 to 50 choral enthusiasts from high school students through adults. Members include music professionals as well as church choir-level singers who desire to sing more challenging music for the mid-to-large-sized chorus.
A $75 tuition fee each semester is due to LETU. The chorus can also be taken for academic credit and dual credit by registering through the university.
The LCC rehearses from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday evenings in the Education Building, Room 117, on the LeTourneau University campus, 2100 South Mobberly Ave. in Longview. The first rehearsal for the year is Monday, Jan. 13. Members can join through mid-February.
“We sing music that ranges from classical masterworks to lighthearted works,” Taylor said. “This spring we will perform choral pieces with a jazz ensemble in late March at the university, followed by the Mozart Requiem with orchestra on April 20 in our annual Masterworks Concert at Trinity Episcopal Church.”
There is no audition to join the chorus, but it is necessary that singers be able to hold a choral part amid harmony. The atmosphere is one of hard work, humor, and camaraderie. “We enjoy each other, and we enjoy making great choral music!” Taylor said.
Another opportunity for LCC singers this spring is to participate in a missions/performance trip to Kiev, Ukraine after the semester is over. Taylor’s new Cambridge Songs Suite No. 3 will be premiered there with the Kiev Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. Also to be performed are the Mozart Requiem and Cambridge Songs Suite No. 2 performed at Carnegie Hall last June. Various missions activities will take place during the week.
For more information on the Longview Civic Chorus contact Dr. Taylor at (903) 233-3379 or jimtaylor@letu.edu.
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university in the nation where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a range of disciplines and delivery models at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, hybrid options at centers in the Dallas and Houston areas and fully online programs. For additional information, visit www.letu.edu.