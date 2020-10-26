Yummy Mummy Beef and Veggie Pizzas
Serve: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef
1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
½ onion, diced
1 small bell pepper, diced
1 ½ cups pizza sauce
4-6 round whole grain sandwich-thin breads
4-6 reduced fat mozzarella string cheese sticks
Black or green olives, sliced horizontally (8-12 slices)
Preparation:
1. Preheat a medium skillet on the stove over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onion, bell pepper, and seasoning to the pan and cook 8-12 minutes or until all beef is browned, breaking the beef into ½ inch crumbs. Drain any excess fat using a strainer and place back in pan. Pour pizza sauce in the pan and combine with the beef and vegetables; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently.
2. Preheat oven broiler to LOW setting. Place sandwich thins, cut side up, on rack of broiler pan. Spoon equal amounts of beef mixture on each bread half. Pull cheese lengthwise into thin strips. Cut each strip into thirds. Create mummy faces using cheese strips in crisscross pattern to resemble mummy bandages and olives to resemble eyes.
3. Place pizza on rack of broiler pan so surface of cheese is 3-4 inches from heat. Broil 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Nutrition information per serving, based on 4 servings per recipe:
414 Calories; 145 Calories from fat; 16.1g Total Fat (6.7g Saturated Fat; 4.7g Monounsaturated Fat); 79.6mg Cholesterol; 762.2mg Sodium; 35.7g Total Carbohydrate; 0.8g Dietary Fiber; 36.0 Protein; 4.7mg Iron; 792.4mg Potassium; 0.2mg Thiamin; 0.3mg Riboflavin; 9.9mg Niacin (NE); 0.6mg Vitamin B6; 2.2mcg Vitamin B12; 5.7mg Zinc; 17.2mcg Selenium; 72.8mg Choline
This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Iron, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium. It is a good source of Potassium, Thiamin, Choline.
