Did you find a positive, random sticky note this week or receive a gift? It may have been from a group of volunteers associated with churches in Marshall as part of Love Week.
“Love Week is a time where the body of Christ comes together in order to spread out over our community with the love of Christ. We have several churches who have participated in many different projects over the week, touching hundreds of lives. We want Marshall to know that the church loves them and there is hope in Jesus Christ,” Dr. Jeremy Roberts, Immanuel Baptist Church’s Pastor of Discipleship and Administration said.
Immanuel Baptist Church, Mobberly Marshall Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church, Woodlawn Baptist Church and Trinity Episcopal Church helped with the activities throughout the week.
A week of activities included everything from heavy duty work at Mission Marshall and around town, to fun sticky notes, random gifts to essential workers and more.
Construction projects took place at a few homes in Marshall and at Mission Marshall where an awning was placed outside the building. Teams also painted the office at Mission Marshall.
Participants also completed yard work at homes to help residents in need and painted houses.
Some nursing home visits were part of the week, as Love Week volunteers dropped off some goodies bags and waved to residents through the windows since in-person visits were not possible due to COVID-19.
Outreach events such as Popsicles in the Park and visits with individuals in the community took place.
Random acts of kindness including gifts to community workers, businesses and essential workers for grocery store workers, stylists at salons and mechanics were handed out. At grocery stores, workers received a Gatorade, candy and a free movie ticket as a thank you for their hard work over the past few months.
Team members also did outreach and activities with Open Door Girls and held a prayer service at the hospital and other areas in Marshall.