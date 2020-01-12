Major Sonia Montiel, of Marshall, was recently promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.
She graduated from ETBU with a Bachelors Degree in nursing in July 2003. After graduation, she immediately joined the Army Nurse Corps in August 2003. Her military education includes completion of Officer Basic Course, Captains Career Course, Critical Care Course, Clinical Head Nurse Course, Joint in Route Care Course and the Intermediate Level Course. She completed her master degree in Health Administration in 2015.
During her 16 years of military services, Major Montiel has served three tours of duty in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Previous assignments include two tours to William Beaumont Army Medical Center in Fort Bliss, Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood.
Major Montiel has been awarded a Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, one Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, one Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, one North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal and one Combat Action Badge.
She is also the co-founder of the folkloric dance group Mar de Colores. The group includes members from all ages who perform traditional Mexican dances with customs and music attempting to reflect the cultures from several Mexican regions.
The group contributes to the community by performing at charity events, school, church and other social events.
Major Montiel was officially promoted to Lt. Colonel on Jan. 1 and celebrated this accomplishment with her friends, family and the community of Marshall.