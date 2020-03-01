Lynette Bagley of Longview will be the March 8 demo artist for the Marshall Art League meeting. She will be painting a watercolor abstract. Retired from administration with Longview ISD, she decided to pursue an old dream of painting. On her own, serious study began. Her abstract flowers, big and bold, gave her a focus.
She paints other subjects and work in acrylics and oils, but watercolors have captured her complete attention. You never know what you are going to get and the unexpected surprises always make the work exciting.
Recently she tried abstracts and found a new freedom and more excitement with color. Happy paintings are her goal with the hope that the light and vibrant colors will bring joy to anyone who sees them.
The meeting is at the visual arts center at 208 E. Burleson. Refreshments at 1:30 p.m. and the meeting is 2-3 p.m. Visitors are welcome.
View her art on her website: lynettebagley.com. You can also see her work at:
- Solo art show at Art Gallery and Design in Kilgore
- Main Street Gallery in Tyler
- Art Walk — Every August in Gladewater
- Genny Wood Art Show in Bullard
- Commission pieces in private collections