A book signing for Marshall author Jonathan McCarty is set for 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Marshall Public Library.
Both of his books, “One Gallant Rush” and “Writing a War With Words,” will be available for purchase.
“One is a historical fiction novel about a Union soldier in the Civil War and details his experience from the time until he enlists until the Battle of Wilson’s Creek,” McCarty said. “In the book, the soldier’s memoir is being written by a contemporary author. It gets pretty dark sometimes since it concerns war.
“The second book is the historical themes used in the novel, so it reads more like a history thesis than a book,” he said.
The books are also currently available on Amazon if anyone would like to order a copy in advance.