The Marshall community welcomes back Dr. Michelle Ray, who is returning to her hometown to start in her new position at the Christus Trinity Clinic on Monday.
Dr. Ray is a Marshall native, spending her whole life in the area attending Marshall ISD schools before graduating and moving onto college at East Texas Baptist University, double majoring in chemistry and biology.
After graduating from ETBU, Dr. Ray said that she moved on to the University of Texas Long School of Medicine in San Antonio to continue her pursuit of a medical degree.
“Unfortunately, Marshall doesn’t have a medical school, so I had to move to San Antonio for school,” Ray said.
After graduating with her degree and moving on to a residency in San Antonio in internal medicine, Dr. Ray said that she was determined to make her way back to her hometown.
That dream became a reality last fall when she said she interviewed for the new position, which she would begin here in Marshall after her residency concluded.
“Dr. Ray grew up here, and she really understands the health care needs of East Texans,” said Brandy Moore, Vice President – Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “What’s more, she’s committed to this community and to the people here. Dr. Ray was born and raised in Marshall, and even began her medical training at East Texas Baptist University, and now she is returning to serve her hometown. She really is Marshall Proud!”
She said that her family is settling into a brand new home here in town, still unpacking from the move last month, and that she is excited to begin her work with the Marshall community.
“My approach to medicine is really that I won’t tell you what to do, we are going to make a plan and work together,” Dr. Ray said, “I’m from here, and I know that there can be a lot of distrust for the medical community, which, rightfully so. I want to treat people how I would want my family to be treated, as a person first.”
As a primary care provider, Dr. Ray specializes in a patient’s overall health. She focuses on managing chronic illnesses like hypertension or diabetes, and keeping patients healthy with regular screenings and wellness exams. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association.
“Growing up in Marshall, I loved this town and these people, and it has always been my dream to one day come back home to help the people of this community,” Dr. Ray said. “As primary care providers, our team is here to take care of our patient’s overall health, managing chronic illnesses like hypertension or diabetes, and keeping them healthy with regular screenings and wellness exams. Primary care is what our community needs, and I am thankful for the support of everyone here — I cannot wait to get to work for this community.”
Dr. Ray is seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Marshall, located at 815 S. Washington, Ste. 100. Clinic appointments and telemedicine visits with the provider are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and community members can call (903) 606-DOCS or (903) 927-6800 to schedule an appointment.