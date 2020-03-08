The Marshall Historic Landmark Preservation Board (HLPB) is seeking public nominations for outstanding examples of the preservation of historic buildings, sites, neighborhoods that exemplify sound preservation practices.
Also, the Board is seeking nominations of individuals who, through their efforts, have promoted and encouraged historic preservation in Marshall. This will be the 21st year the Board has recognized the efforts of the Marshall community in promoting historic preservation in the city.
The HLPB is the City Commission appointed board charged with protecting and enhancing Marshall’s historic structures and neighborhoods.
Selection for the awards will be based on a project’s sensitivity to the historic character and fabric of Marshall’s historic structures and neighborhoods. “We are looking throughout the city for examples of projects that reflect care and sensitivity to buildings and their sites both large and small. Projects don’t have to be expensive or buildings of museum quality, “ said Ralph Newlan, current Board chairman. “We are also looking for individuals who have made important contributions to promoting Marshall’s history and the city’s historic preservation goals.
The two categories of awards are historic (1) historic preservation and (2) individual or group achievement. Historic preservation includes the restoration of an historic building, the rehabilitation of an historic building and the adaptive reuse of an historic building. Individual achievement awards recognize outstanding achievement in historic preservation and/or contributions to the overall promotion of historic preservation; this category includes crafts people such as carpenters, painters and masons.
The deadline for nominations is March 27, 2020 and nominations can be submitted through the city of Marshall’s website (www.marshalltexas.net) or in person at the office of the Community & Economic Development Department at 401 South Alamo Street. Nominated properties have to be within the city of Marshall and individuals or groups will have contributed to the history and historic preservation within the greater Marshall area. Please provide as much information as possible; the Marshall Historic Landmark Preservation Board will notify those making submissions during April.
Projects and individuals chosen will be recognized at the Board’s annual awards program on May 17, the specific location to be announced.