Marshall ISD offers breakfast and lunch free-of-charge to every student in the district.

Marshall Early Childhood Center

MONDAY, OCT. 7 – Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza. Lunch: Hamburger; Glazed Carrots; Tater Tots; Applesauce.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8 – Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles. Lunch: Steak Fingers; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Green Beans; Peaches.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 – Breakfast: French Toast/Links. Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs; Pinto Beans; Corn; Pears.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10 – FALL BREAK, No School.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11 – FALL BREAK, No School.

Elementary Schools (Grades K-5)

MONDAY, OCT. 7 – Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Hamburger; Chicken Nuggets; Glazed Carrots; Tater Tots; Applesauce.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8 – Breakfast: Chicken & Waffle; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Chicken Drumsticks; Steak Fingers; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Green Beans; Peaches.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 – Breakfast: French Toast/Eggs; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Popcorn Chicken; Mini Corn Dogs; Pinto Beans; Corn; Pears.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10 – FALL BREAK, No School.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11 – FALL BREAK, No School.

Marshall Junior High School (Grades 6-8)

MONDAY, OCT. 7 – Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Chicken Nuggets; Chef Salad or Chef Salad/Sandwich Combo; Glazed Carrots; Tater Tots; Applesauce.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8 – Breakfast: Chicken & Waffle; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Steak Fingers; Chef Salad or Chef Salad/Sandwich Combo; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Broccoli; Pears.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 – Breakfast: French Toast/Eggs; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Pork Chop Sandwich; Loaded Potato/Breadstick; Green Beans; Potato Wedges; Peaches.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10 – FALL BREAK, No School.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11 – FALL BREAK, No School..

Marshall High School (Grades 9-12)

MONDAY, OCT. 7 – Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Frito Pie; Loaded Potato/Breadstick; Glazed Carrots; Tater Tots; Applesauce.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8 – Breakfast: Chicken & Waffle; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Steak Fingers; Hamburger/Cheese; Rice/Gravy; Broccoli; Pears.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 – Breakfast: French Toast/Eggs; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Spaghetti/Breadstick; Loaded Potato/Breadstick; Green Beans; Potato Wedges; Peaches.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10 – FALL BREAK, No School.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11 – FALL BREAK, No School.