School menus for the Marshall Independent School District for the week of April 26-30 are now available.
Marshall Early Childhood Center
MONDAY, APRIL 26 — Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal; Diced Peaches. Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich; Vegetarian Baked Beans; Fresh Orange Slices.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27 — Breakfast: Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Apple Juice. Lunch: Diced Chicken Chilaquiles w/ Spanish Rice; Pinto Beans; Fresh Banana. .
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks; Sliced Apples. Lunch: Spaghetti & Meatballs; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Fresh Tomato Wedges; Sweet Diced Peaches.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29 — Breakfast: Fluffy Pancakes w/ Sausage; Apple Juice. Lunch: Pulled Pork Baked Potato w/ Biscuit; Steamed Corn; Sweet Mixed Fruit.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30 — Breakfast:Super Donut; Apple Juice. Lunch: Grilled Cheeseburger; Smiley Fries; Sliced Strawberries; Homemade Brownies.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS (Grades K-5)
MONDAY, APRIL 26— Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal; Diced Peaches; Apple Juice. Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich; Vegetarian Baked Beans; Fresh Orange Slices.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27 — Breakfast: Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Orange Juice; Fresh Banana. Lunch: Diced Chicken Chilaquiles w/ Spanish Rice; Pinto Beans; Fresh-Cut Cucumber Slices; Fresh Banana.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks; Sliced Apples; Apple Juice. Lunch: Spaghetti & Meatballs; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Fresh Tomato Wedges; Sweet Diced Peaches.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29 — Breakfast: Fluffy Pancakes w/ Sausage; Orange Juice; Applesauce. Lunch: Pulled Pork Baked Potato w/ Biscuit; Steamed Corn; Sweet Mixed Fruit.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30 — Breakfast: Super Donut; Apple Juice; Sliced Strawberries. Lunch: Grilled Cheeseburger; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Smiley Fries; Sliced Strawberries; Homemade Brownies.
MARSHALL JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Grades 6-8)
MONDAY, APRIL 26— Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal; Diced Peaches; Apple Juice. Lunch: Spaghetti Marinara w/Meatballs & Roll; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Fresh Orange Slices.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27 — Breakfast: Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Orange Juice; Fresh Banana. Lunch: Cheeseburger Tots; Spiced Green Beans; Fresh Banana.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks; Sliced Apples; Apple Juice. Lunch: Meatloaf Mashed Potato Bowl w/Biscuit; Unsweetened Applesauce; Blackeyed Peas.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29 — Breakfast: Fluffy Pancakes w/ Sausage; Orange Juice; Applesauce. Lunch: Sloppy Joe Sandwich; Fresh Baby Carrots; Steamed Mexicorn; Fresh Grapes.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30 — Breakfast: Super Donut; Apple Juice; Sliced Strawberries. Lunch: Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Crispy Tater Tots; Fresh Baby Carrots; Sweet Diced Peaches; Homemade Brownies.
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL (Grades 9-12)
MONDAY, APRIL 26— Breakfast: Waffle w/Canadian Ham; Assorted Cereal; Apple Juice Cup;; Sliced Apples. Lunch Entree: Breaded Drumstick w/Roll; Breaded Beef Fingers w/Roll. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi's Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27 — Breakfast: Super Donut; Strawberry Banana Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Apple Juice; Fresh Banana. Lunch Entree: General Tso's Chicken w/Fried Rice; Orange Chicken w/Brown Rice. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi's Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 — Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs w/ Hash Brown & Biscuit; Peach Parfait w/Graham Crackers; Assorted Cereal; Orange Juice Cup; Fresh Orange Slices. Lunch Entree: Chicken Poboy Burger; Classic Cuban Melt Panini. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi's Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks w/Turkey Sausage; Assorted Cereal; Orange Juice; Sliced Strawberries. Lunch Entree: Chicken Fajita Baked Potato w/Biscuit; Pulled Pork Baked Potato w/Biscuit. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi's Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30 — Breakfast: Turkey Sausage Breakfast Pizza; Strawberry Yogurt Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Apple Juice; Sliced Apples. Lunch Entree: Chili Cheese Fries w/Pretzels; Mini Corndogs. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi's Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza.
MARSHALL EARLY GRADUATION SCHOOL
MONDAY, APRIL 26— Breakfast: Waffle w/Canadian Ham; Assorted Cereal; Apple Juice; Sliced Apples. Lunch: Spaghetti Marinara w/Meatballs; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Fresh Tomato Wedges; Fresh Orange Slices; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27 — Breakfast: Super Donut; Strawberry Banana Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Apple Juice; Fresh Banana. Lunch: Cheeseburger Tots; Spiced Green Beans; Orange Glazed Carrots; Fresh Banana; Sweet Mixed Fruit.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 — Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs w/Hash Brown & Biscuit; Peach Parfait w/Graham Crackers; Assorted Cereal; Orange Juice; Fresh Orange Slices. Lunch: Meatloaf Mashed Potato Bowl w/Biscuit; Applesauce; Fresh Grapes; Blackeyed Peas.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks w/Turkey Sausage; Assorted Cereal; Orange Juice; Sliced Strawberries. Lunch: Sloppy Joe Sandwich; Fresh Baby Carrots; Steamed Mexicorn; Fresh Grapes; Sweet Diced Peaches.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30 — Breakfast: Turkey Sausage Breakfast Pizza; Strawberry Yogurt Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Apple Juice Cup; Sliced Apples. Lunch: Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Crispy Tater Tots; Fresh Baby Carrots; Sweet Diced Peaches; Sliced Apples; Homemade Brownies.