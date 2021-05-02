School menus for the Marshall Independent School District for the week of May 3-7.
Marshall Early Childhood Center
MONDAY, MAY 3— Breakfast: Mini Blueberry Muffins; apple Juice. Lunch: Savory Pepper Steak w/Rice; Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce.
TUESDAY, MAY 4 — Breakfast: Cocoa Puffs Cereal; Orange Juice. Lunch: Country Turkey Ham Sandwich; Baby Carrots.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 — Breakfast: Trix Cereal Bar; Apple Juice. Lunch: Beef Tamales w/Refried Beans & Spanish Rice; Seasoned Refried Beans.
THURSDAY, MAY 6 — Breakfast: Glazed Cinnamon Rolls; Applesauce. Lunch: Oven Baked Pepperoni Pizza; Seasoned Corn.
FRIDAY, MAY 7 — Breakfast: Warm Breakfast on a Stick; Apple Juice Cup. Lunch: Grilled Cheeseburger; Smiley Fries.
Elementary Schools (Grades K-5)
MONDAY, MAY 3— Breakfast: Cocoa Puffs Cereal; Orange Juice; Fresh Orange. Lunch: Savory Pepper Steak w/Rice; Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce.
TUESDAY, MAY 4 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks; Apple Juice; Fresh Apple. Lunch: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Steamed Corn.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 — Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar; Apple Juice; Diced Peach Cup. Lunch: Beef Nachos; Vegetarian Refried Beans; SFE House Salsa.
THURSDAY, MAY 6 — Breakfast: Glazed Cinnamon Rolls; Orange Juice; Fresh Apple. Lunch: Sweet & Sour Popcorn Chicken w/Brown Rice; Steamed Crinkle Carrots.
FRIDAY, MAY 7 — Breakfast: Mini Strawberry Cream Cheese Bagels. Lunch: Grilled Cheeseburger; Crispy Tater Tots; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles.
Marshall Junior High School (Grades 6-8)
MONDAY, MAY 3— Breakfast: Mini Blueberry Muffins; apple Juice. Lunch: Savory Pepper Steak w/Rice; Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce.
TUESDAY, MAY 4 — Breakfast: Cocoa Puffs Cereal; Orange Juice. Lunch: Country Turkey Ham Sandwich; Baby Carrots.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 — Breakfast: Trix Cereal Bar; Apple Juice. Lunch: Beef Tamales w/Refried Beans & Spanish Rice; Seasoned Refried Beans.
THURSDAY, MAY 6 — Breakfast: Glazed Cinnamon Rolls; Applesauce. Lunch: Oven Baked Pepperoni Pizza; Seasoned Corn.
FRIDAY, MAY 7 — Breakfast: Banana Muffin; Diced Pears Fruit Cup; Apple Juice. Lunch: Oven Baked Pepperoni Pizza; Steamed Corn.
Marshall High School (Grades 9-12)
MONDAY, MAY 3— Breakfast: Cheesy Egg, Turkey Ham & Potato Bowl w/Toast; Assorted Cereal. Main Lunch Entree: Boneless Buffalo Wings w/Roll; Boneless Sweet Honey BBQ Wings w/Roll. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi’s Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Sides: Assorted Vegetables, Sides & Salad Mix.
TUESDAY, MAY 4 — Breakfast: Turkey Ham Breakfast Casserole w/Toast; Strawberry Banana Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal. Main Lunch Entree: Salisbury Steak w/Sauteed Onions, Rice & Roll; Aimee’s Chicken Spaghetti Casserole. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi’s Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Oven Baked Pepperoni Pizza. Sides: Assorted Vegetables, Sides & Salad Mix.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks w/Turkey Sausage; Mandarin Orange Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal. Main Lunch Entree: General Tso’s Chicken w/Fried Rice. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Pulled Pork Nachos; Chorizo Pulled Pork Street Tacos on Corn w/Rice. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi’s Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Sides: Assorted Vegetables, Sides & Salad Mix.
THURSDAY, MAY 6 — Breakfast: Cheesy Scrambled Eggs w/Waffles; Assorted Cereal. Main Lunch Entree: Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl w/Roll; Meatloaf Mashed Potato Bowl w/Biscuit. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi’s Eatery: Oven Baked Personal Pepperoni Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Sides: Assorted Vegetables, Sides & Salad Mix.
FRIDAY, MAY 7 — Breakfast: Golden Sausage Morning Roll; Strawberry Yogurt Parfait w/Granola. Main Lunch Entree: Spicy Chicken Tenders w/Roll; Chili Cheese Fries w/Pretzels. Adobe Grill: Beefy Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Chicken Nachos w/Spanish Rice; Scratch-Made Cheesy Chicken Flour Tacos; Ground Beef Soft Flour Tacos. Ballpark Classics: Juicy Hamburger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich. Luigi’s Eatery: Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Sides: Assorted Vegetables, Sides & Salad Mix.
Marshall Early Graduation School
MONDAY, MAY 3— Breakfast: Cheesy Egg, Turkey Ham & Potato Bowl w/Toast; Assorted Cereal; Diced Peach Cup; Apple Juice. Lunch: Oven Baked Pepperoni Pizza; Steamed Corn; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Fresh Tomato Wedges.
TUESDAY, MAY 4 — Breakfast: Turkey Ham Breakfast Casserole w/Toast; Strawberry Banana Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Fresh Banana; Orange Juice. Lunch: Spicy Chicken Tenders w/Roll; Seasoned Mashed Potatoes; Spiced Green Beans.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks w/Turkey Sausage; Mandarin Orange Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Fresh Apple; Apple Juice. Lunch: Grande Beefy Nachos; Seasoned Refried Beans; Fresh Shredded Lettuce; Fresh Diced Tomatoes.
THURSDAY, MAY 6 — Breakfast: Cheesy Scrambled Eggs w/Waffles; Assorted Cereal; Fresh Orange Slices; Orange Juice. Lunch: Roasted BBQ Chicken w/Whole Wheat Roll & Brown Rice; Homemade Seasoned Baked Beans; Homemade Potato Salad.
FRIDAY, MAY 7 — Breakfast: Golden Sausage Morning Roll; Strawberry Yogurt Parfait w/Granola; Assorted Cereal; Fresh Apple; Apple Juice. Lunch: Chili Cheese Fries w/Pretzel Rods; Marinara Cup.