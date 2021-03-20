School menus for the Marshall Independent School District for the week of March 22-26 are now available.
Marshall Early Childhood Center
MONDAY, MARCH 22 — Breakfast: Fluffy Pancakes; Apple Juice. Lunch: Breaded Baked Chicken; Seasoned Mashed Potatoes; Orange Slices.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23 — Breakfast: Chicken Biscuit Sandwich; Apple. Lunch: Diced Chicken Chilaquiles w/ Spanish Rice; Charro Beans; Banana.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 — Breakfast: Whole Grain Glazed Donut; Banana. Lunch: Spaghetti Marinara w/ Meatballs; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Sweet Diced Peaches.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25 — Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs & Hash Browns w/ Buttery Toast; Orange Juice. Lunch: Classic Pepperoni Pizza; Steamed Corn; Sweet Mixed Fruit.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26 — Breakfast: Cocoa Puffs Cereal; Orange. Lunch: Grilled Cheeseburger; Crispy Tater Tots; Diced Pears.
Elementary Schools (Grades K-5)
MONDAY, MARCH 22 — Breakfast: Fluffy Pancakes; Strawberries; Apple Juice. Lunch: Breaded Baked Chicken; Seasoned Mashed Potatoes; Spiced Green Beans; Orange Slices.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23 — Breakfast: Chicken Biscuit Sandwich; Apple; Orange Juice. Lunch: Diced Chicken Chilaquiles w/ Spanish Rice; Charro Beans; Fresh Baby Carrots; Banana.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 — Breakfast: Whole Grain Glazed Donut; Banana; Apple Juice. Lunch: Spaghetti Marinara w/ Meatballs; Fresh Lettuce & Spinach Mix; Sweet Diced Peaches.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25 — Breakfast: Egg, Cheese, Turkey Sausage & Potato Breakfast Wrap; Fresh Apple; Orange Juice. Lunch: Classic Pepperoni Pizza; Steamed Corn; Sweet Mixed Fruit.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26 — Breakfast: Cocoa Puffs Cereal; Orange; Apple Juice. Lunch: Grilled Cheeseburger; Crispy Tater Tots; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Diced Pears.
Marshall Junior High School (Grades 6-8)
MONDAY, MARCH 22 — Breakfast: Fluffy Pancakes; Strawberries; Apple Juice. Lunch: Chicken Nuggets w/ Macaroni & Cheese; Green Beans; Apple.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23 — Chicken Biscuit Sandwich; Apple; Orange Juice. Lunch: Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich; Smiley Fries; Sweet Diced Peaches.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 — Breakfast: Whole Grain Glazed Donut; Banana; Apple Juice. Lunch: Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice; Green Peas; Steamed Crinkle Carrots; Orange Slices.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25 — Breakfast: Egg, Cheese, Turkey Sausage & Potato Breakfast Wrap; Fresh Apple; Orange Juice. Lunch: Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Crispy Tater Tots; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Apple.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26 — Breakfast: Cocoa Puffs Cereal; Orange; Apple Juice. Lunch: Classic Pepperoni Pizza; Fresh Steamed Broccoli; Diced Pears.
Marshall High School (Grades 9-12)
MONDAY, MARCH 22 — Breakfast: Mini Strawberry Cream Cheese Bagels; Strawberry Toaster Pastry; Cereal; Apple; Apple Juice. Lunch Entrees: Chicken Alfredo w/ Breadstick; BBQ Glazed Beef Dipper Slider; Grande Beefy Nachos; Grande Cheesy Chicken Nachos; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Juicy Hamburger; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Vegetables: Fresh Baby Carrots; Italian Veggie Blend; Fresh Broccoli & Cauliflower; Seasoned Refried Beans; SFE House Salsa; Crinkle Cut Fries; Fresh Romaine Leaf & Spinach Salad Mix.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23 — Breakfast: Chicken Sausage Honey Biscuit; Mandarin Orange Parfait w/ Granola; Cereal; Banana; Orange Juice. Lunch Entrees: Beef Dipper Bistro Bowl w/ Rice; Beef Dipper Potato Bowl w/ Biscuit; Chicken Tender Potato Bowl w/ Biscuit; Chicken Tender Bistro Bowl w/ Rice; Chicken & Chili Crispitos; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Vegetables: Fresh Broccoli Florets; Charro Pinto Beans w/Jalapenos; Fresh Baby Carrots; SFE House Salsa; Crispy Tater Tots; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Fresh Romaine Leaf & Spinach Salad Mix; Spiced Green Beans.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 — Breakfast: Turkey Ham Breakfast Casserole w/ Toast; Strawberry Yogurt Parfait w/ Granola; Cereal; Orange Slices; Apple Juice. Lunch Entrees: Eggs, Pancakes & Sausage; Supreme Beefy Nachos; Crispy Beef Tacos w/ Spanish Rice; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Delicious Cheese Pizza; Canadian Bacon Hawaiian Pizza. Vegetables: Fresh Baby Carrots; Seasoned Refried Beans; Fresh Broccoli & Cauliflower; SFE House Salsa; Crinkle Cut Fries; Fresh Romaine Leaf & Spinach Salad Mix; Hash Brown Sticks.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25 — Breakfast: Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos; Pineapple Parfait w/ Granola; Cereal; Apple; Orange Juice. Lunch Entrees: Teriyaki Beef & Broccoli w/ Brown Rice; BBQ Beef Sandwich; Scratch-Made Chicken Enchiladas; Grande Cheesy Chicken Nachos; Supreme Cheddar Burger; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Delicious Cheese Pizza; Pork Sausage Crumble Pizza. Vegetables: Fresh Broccoli Florets; SFE House Salsa; Charro Pinto Beans w/ Jalapenos; Fresh Baby Carrots; Crispy Tater Tots; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Fresh Romaine Leaf & Spinach Salad Mix; Steamed Crinkle Carrots; Creamy Chunky Potato Salad.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26 — Breakfast: Turkey Sausage Breakfast Pizza; Cereal; Orange Slices; Apple Juice. Lunch Entrees: Spicy Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll; Grilled Cheese Sandwich; Crispy Beef Tacos w/ Spanish Rice; Verde Chicken Enchiladas w/ Spanish Rice; Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich; Delicious Cheese Pizza; Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Vegetables: Fresh Baby Carrots; SFE House Salsa; Fresh Broccoli Florets; Seasoned Refried Beans; Crinkle Cut Fries; Fresh Kale & Spinach Salad Mix; Seasoned Mashed Potatoes.
Marshall Early Graduation School
MONDAY, MARCH 22 — Breakfast: Mini Strawberry Cream Cheese Bagels; Strawberry Toaster Pastry; Cereal; Apple; Apple Juice. Lunch: Chicken Nuggets w/ Macaroni & Cheese; Green Beans; Seasoned Mashed Potatoes; Fresh Apple; Juicy Mandarin Oranges.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23 — Breakfast: Chicken Sausage Honey Biscuit; Mandarin Orange Parfait w/ Granola; Cereal; Banana; Orange Juice. Lunch: Classic Beef Enchiladas w/ Spanish Rice; Seasoned Refried Beans; Fresh Baby Carrots; Fresh Banana; Sweet Mixed Fruit.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 — Breakfast: Turkey Ham Breakfast Casserole w/ Toast; Strawberry Yogurt Parfait w/ Granola; Cereal; Orange Slices; Apple Juice. Lunch: Sweet & Sour Chicken w/ Rice & Egg Roll; Steamed Crinkle Carrots; Green Peas; Fresh Orange Slices; Unsweetened Applesauce.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25 — Breakfast: Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos; Pineapple Parfait w/ Granola; Cereal; Apple; Orange Juice. Lunch: Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Crispy Tater Tots; Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Slices & Pickles; Fresh Apple; Diced Peach Cup.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26 — Breakfast: Turkey Sausage Breakfast Pizza; Cereal; Orange Slices; Apple Juice. Lunch: Classic Pepperoni Pizza; Steamed Corn; Fresh Steamed Broccoli; Fresh Orange Slices; Diced Pears Fruit Cup.