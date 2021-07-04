The Marshall Lions Club recently installed new officers. Former district governor Glenda Boggs installed the 2021 officers.
Glenda used a unique idea to compare the new officers to a menu. Simply stated the officers have desire to serve for any organization to successful.
First to be installed was 2021 President Heath Parker. Next on the list was First Vice President Pat Owens, Second Vice President Liz James. Lion Robert Coleman was installed as the lion tamer, who welcomes new guests, keeps track of the attendance and recognizes eventful things that have happened in the city.
Next was the Treasurer and Club secretary. Angela Parker was inducted as Treasurer and Robert Wood as club secretary.
Lion Chris Horsely was inducted as tail twister. Lion Glenda commented that Chis was possibly the best tail twister in all lions clubs. Lion Stan Spence, Lion Paul Martin and Lion Bob Swanson are serving as returning board members.
Marshall Lions will be meeting back at Panola Harrison Electric company starting the first week in July.