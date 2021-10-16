When Brenda Ford first got a letter of invitation to join the local Marshall Music Club, a branch of the National Federation of Music Clubs, in 1999, she never dreamt that in 2020 she would work as the State President of the organization to bring them through a totally unforeseen global pandemic.
The NFMA is a national nonprofit organization that works to provide musical opportunities for people of all ages, with different sub groups in towns throughout the country.
Ford was first introduced to the organization through her work as a music major at East Texas Baptist University, where she met Dr. Glenda Collins.
Ford said that Collins tutored her in piano over one summer, during which time the two discussed the organization on a few occasions. After the summer class was over, and Ford had graduated ETBU, she received an invitation in the mail for her to join the same organization her professor had mentioned so many times.
“I had no idea what this meeting was when I walked into it,” Ford explained, though after that first meeting she said she was hooked.
“I met so many intelligent, talented people, and they really took me under their wing,” she said.
Since that time, Ford served in a number of rolls with the organization, including a short stint playing piano in accompaniment to the meetings.
“I would practice and practice but I didn’t play very well,” Ford said, laughing, “So when the next time came around they said ‘well I know what job you won’t be getting’ and my old piano teacher was just shaking her head in the back of the room.”
After this, Ford served in a number of roles, including calling upon her teaching experience to create unique and creative music based lessons for the group. Eventually, though, her time came to take on the role of the club’s president.
“I was nervous about it at first, and hesitant, I definitely was thinking ‘why me’ but they were very sweet and everyone encouraged me to do it,” she said.
Ford ended up serving two terms as president, for a total of four years as head of the local organization.
During this time, she said she started attending the district Music Club meetings, and after a while Ford took on more and more responsibility, before eventually being named the district president.
She said that as president she tried to do things in a different way, bringing unique and entertaining ideas to the organization’s usual routines. Well known for her humor, Ford said that she often did her reports and other responsibilities with a fun twist that would often end in a standing ovation.
Once again moving up, through her work with the district club, Ford said she began attending the regular state meetings.
“I started going to the state meetings, and I met all these wonderful people and they were all just like me,” she said, “They all loved music, they were all curious.”
After a while Ford said that she was honored by being initiated as a member of the “lifers” group for the organization.
“When you’re initiated into the ‘lifers’ it’s like you’re going to jail,” she said, “Once you’re in you’re in.”
Fifteen years later, Ford has now served in a number of the state organizations leadership roles, including as fourth Vice President, Vice President of the Nominating Committee, Recognition and Awards Vice President, Lifers Vice President, Parliamentarian, and most recently, President.
Ford was elected as president of the state organization in 2019, to serve in the role through 2021. She said that when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, the organization was unsure how to move forward.
“We had a meeting in Dallas planned for that August, and we had to make a decision,” she said, “It was hard, we weren’t sure, but we decided to have it anyway because we thought that it would be over by then.”
When the calendar got to May 2020 and the COVID-19 numbers hadn’t gone away, Ford said that she started to get nervous about the convention, brain storming new ways to solve this new problem.
That was when she had the idea to host the whole thing virtually.
“I wasn’t going to let the whole state meeting go to the wayside,” Ford said.
The meeting was themed “2020 Vision,” focusing on the future of the organization, and ways they can work with the next generation, a perfect fit for the advanced new online format Ford decided to put into place.
Nick named the “UnConVentional Convention” in reference to COVID-19, she said that the organization was able to pull off something that a lot of other arts organizations were not able to.
After putting together a “tech team” of organization members who can assist others in getting set up, spending months organizing and re-planning workshops for the online format, as well as hand-sewing 120 “goodie bags” as presents to the online guests, Ford said that the organization’s convention went off extremely well.
“It really was a success,” she said.
The event was even able to incorporate one of the most treasured elements, a regular performance and meet and greet with the artist. Ford said that through organizing a pre-taped show with the artist, and then inviting them after the viewing to a live meeting with the online attendees, participants were able to do the same things they loved to meet up and do, from thousands of miles away.
The event was so successful, in fact, that the organization’s next state president has decided to continue to incorporate a virtual attendance element into all future conventions, creating a hybrid online and in-person meeting that is much more accessible.
“I was proud of how everything ended up,” Ford said, “My husband said to me ‘No one but you could have pulled this off,’ and that really meant a lot because he is a great teacher, and he said he saw how many hours or work went into everything.”