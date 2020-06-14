The Marshall Music Club since 1913 has worked to advocate for the performance, promotion and enjoyment of music in the community of Marshall and surrounding areas.
The club is also a member of the Texas Federation of Music Clubs and the National Federation of Music Clubs. Through this collective effort, students continue to achieve and strive for excellence by keeping music on the forefront.
The Marshall Music Club members continue to be recognized for their efforts. It is the recipient of the National Federation of Music Club American Women Composers Award. Only 10 are awarded each year. The MMC’s submission included works by local composers, Anne Leslie Tijerina, Melinda Boyd and Glenda Clay.
Anne Leslie Tijerina is a native of Marshall. Her early musical influences were from Marshall music members, performing church music for children and piano.
In Junior High, she began singing and writing poetry and from that songs evolved. She and her father wrote songs about small town life like “Daddy’s Still Fishin’ Anne Leslies can be found always performing and enjoying music.
Melinda Boyd has her own studio here in Marshall and serves as a Minister of Music. She instructs students on piano, guitar, voice and improvisation. She is the arranger and director for the Annual Waxahachie’s Old Fashioned Singing.
The music is songs from the Old Fashioned Singing Project specifically arranged for the production. This tradition began in the 1950s and has continued while being revised and updated.
Melinda also composes and performs many songs that speak of her faith. Her students can be found in various performance venues. She is a sought-after accompanist in the community, and serves at the accompanist for the Marshall Music Club.
Glenda Clay is a native of Marshall. She writes Christian inspirational music. Her music has been debuted in Missouri, Maryland and Texas.
She has completed one CD, “My Testimony in Song” and is currently working on her second CD. Her music includes traditional and contemporary gospel sounds, meditative and healing songs, arrangements for children, treble voices and SATB choral works.
Her song, “Oh, Precious Jesus”, has been recorded by the Mark Dubbeld Family. Her hymn, “Taste and See” has been published in the One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism ecumenical hymnal.
In addition to numerous awards, Glenda is also the recipient of the “Unsung Hero Excellence in the Arts” award for the South Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Great things are happening in the Marshall Music Club. It is also fortunate to have Brenda Ford, Texas Federation State President, as its long-time member. Members continue to have a presence and make a difference for the arts in Marshall.
Additionally, the Marshall Music Club continues to offer scholarships to high school seniors studying music and college level students.