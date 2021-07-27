Marshall native Charles “Chuck” Elia celebrates his 100th birthday today. Born July 27, 1921, Elia graduated from Marshall High School in 1939 and attended the North Texas Agriculture College (now the University of Texas at Arlington).
He graduated from Texas A&M with a doctor of veterinary medicine degree in 1943. The centenarian attended the University of California, George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University, graduating with a master’s degree in public health. He was commissioned in the US Army in 1942 as a second lieutenant in the Medical Administration Corps, AUSA-inactive and retired from the Army in 176 as Chief, Veterinary Corps.
Elia’s primary assignments included: consultant to the Greek Army, deputy director of public health and welfare, and veterinary consultant to US Civil Affairs, Ryukyu Islands; Commander, US Army Medical Department Veterinary School; Chief, Army Veterinarian to the 4th, 5th and 6th Armies and Chief, Veterinary Corps, Office of the Surgeon General. He is a Distinguished Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Public Health and a recipient of the Surgeon General “A” Prefix.
Upon retirement, “Chuck” held many positions with the city of Garden Ridge to include: chairman, planning and zoning commission, the revitalization of Paul Davis Park, chairman of the water board, Garden Ridge veterinarian, a member of the mobile security force, revitalization of City Hall, and much more.
He also volunteered to obtain financing, and with many other volunteers, built the Army Medical Museum at Fort Sam Houston Elia enjoyed a yearly fishing vacation to Alaska for 50 years out of 51. He made yearly trips to South Dakota for pheasant hunting until the weather and pesticides intervened.
The 100-year-old continues his many volunteer activities, including the Army Medical Museum, Men’s Garden Club of San Antonio, Political Action Committees, the Lion’s Club and all things Aggie. He has been known to lose his voice while screaming support of his alma mater in front of the TV.
A philanthropist, Elia has never forgotten his hometown, Marshall, and has supported various causes including Marshall Depot, his niece Nancy Turner shared.
He is looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday in a grand way with friends, colleagues and family.