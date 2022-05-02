For the first time ever, the Marshall Police Department has welcomed a female officer, Detective Jamie Bowden, to the department’s special response team earlier this year.
The team is made up of a maximum of 15 members of the department. They all undergo special tactical training to assist in the response to various high risk situations.
“I think really, the only reason that we haven’t had a woman on the team before is that there hasn’t been interest,” Lt. Len Ames with the Marshall Police Department said, “We would never discourage it, in fact we are thrilled to have her here.”
In fact in a report based on what the Texas Department of Public Safety reported to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the Dallas Morning News concluded that slightly over five percent of police officers in the state of Texas are women. That, compared to the lesser percentage within the Marshall Police Department, which is also understaffed at the moment, were all factors that Ames considered as reasons why Bowden is the first female member of the team.
Bowden said that to become a member of the SRT officers are required to go through a rigorous physical test, then an interview with the current members of the team, who all have a say who can move forward with the training.
After an officer is approved by the current SRT members, they can then move on to the training courses, which begin again with an even more rigorous physical test, which if the officer passes, then allows them to move on to complete the training.
“This is not a position that we usually recruit for, because we don’t want to have to convince anyone who wasn’t really interested in the position to try to join in; it’s one of those things that you have to want to be able to do,” Ames said.
Ames explained that the unit is a specialized group of officers that are often involved in serving warrants, or who are called in to assist in any situation that may escalate more severely and require a more trained response. The team is comparable to a SWAT team.
“The thing about the SRT is that we often have more time to think about what we want to do, to strategies and plan what actions they are going to take,” Ames said, “When you are on the street, you are making these split second decisions; the SRT gets involved when the situation requires more strategic planning.”
Being a member of a tactical unit has also been a passion for Bowden, who said that she knew at a young age that helping people and serving her community were what she wanted to do. She has worked as a police officer for five and a half years, and currently works not only as a member of the SRT, but also as a crime scene detective.
“We find ourselves doing more than one thing, because all of the officers in the SRT also have primary duties that they take care of,” Bowden said, “So I will often respond with the SRT and then immediately switch over and start to secure the crime scene and collect evidence as a crime scene detective.”
She stated that she grew up in Henderson and now lives back in the area with her four boys.
“It feels so good to be the first female officer on the team,” Bowden said, “And they (the other members of the SRT) have been so encouraging. We all like to give each other a hard time, but really they have been amazing and so encouraging.”