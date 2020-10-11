The Marshall Rotary Club got to learn a bit about Marshall’s history and an educational program about the city charter amendments from city of Marshall Communications Coordinator Stormy Nickerson.
The ballot, Nickerson said, is three pages front and back due to the length of the local elections.
The original charter was passed in 1907 when the 13th Texas Legislature was in session for the state. There are some major changes, as far as updating, that are under consideration in the document including updating all the pronouns which are ‘he’s’ since women could not hold office of any kind.
There are also 30 sections in the charter, Nickerson said, that are about how the city regulates the school district, which is obviously not the case anymore.
“Honestly, we aren’t following state law,” she said.
An example of this is in the original charter to be a city commissioner you must live in district for three years and own $1,000 in state property. According to Texas State Law, a city commissioner doesn’t have to own property and they must only live in the district for one year.
Nickerson explained that 245 sections out of 313 in the city charter have not changed since 1907.
Rotarians also received information about a fundraiser for World Polio Day (Oct. 24) which will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Glenn Bickerdike was also presented with a pin for his Paul Harris plus one award.
As a result of the pandemic, the Marshall Rotary Club is currently meeting at noon every Thursday at Jose Tequila’s.