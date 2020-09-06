The Marshall Rotary Club learned about the East Texas Patriot Guard and the benefits they perform for deceased veterans and those killed in action during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
Deputy State Captain Michael Eubanks explained to Rotarians what Patriot Guard riders do and how they serve. During funerals, riders stand with flags and ride motorcycles to escort families from churches to cemeteries.
The East Texas branch was formed in 2005, and the area extends from Texarkana to Hemphill to Mexia to Sulphur Springs.
“We show respect to the fallen,” Eubanks said. “Honor has gone away and come back and veterans are being disrespected again.”
Any veterans that have been dishonorably discharged or those killed in action or active duty are eligible to have the Patriot Guard riders show up for funerals.
“We do not show up unless we are requested to be there,” he said.
Anyone interesting in contacting the Patriot Guard for services can go to etpgr.com.
Rotary Club members also had several pieces of business to take care of, including presenting the Paul Harris Fellow presentation to Molly Howlett Hollis and welcoming Marshall News Messenger Editor Wyndi Veigel as a new Marshall Rotary Club member.
As a result of the pandemic, the Marshall Rotary Club is currently meeting at noon every Thursday at Jose Tequila’s.