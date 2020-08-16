Marshall Rotarians took the opportunity Thursday, Aug. 13 to visit with State Representative Chris Paddie during their weekly club meeting.
Rep. Paddie touched on a variety of subjects including the upcoming Texas Legislative session, which is scheduled to start in January, and what the session might look like in the midst of a pandemic.
“I anticipate a record number of bills being passed,” Paddie said, referring to an anticipated low number being filed due to complications of COVID-19. “I don’t think we will be looking at any long wishlists this session.”
The only thing that must be accomplished during the upcoming session is passing a balanced biennial budget, a feat that may not be easily accomplished due to anticipated budget deficit because of the devastating effects of the virus on the economy.
Rep. Paddie also spoke about the need of all citizens to make sure to fill out their census forms since redistricting will also take place as a result of the census results. Paddie said he anticipates this taking place in a special session next summer.
At the beginning of the census collection, Texas was anticipated to possibly gain three Congressional seats since population has shifted from other states, such as California. However, according to Paddie, this may be up in the air since census counts are not going well.
“We could even lose a Congressional seat,” he said. “It is so important to fill out the census and it’s so easy. It takes minutes.”
Club members also had the chance to ask Rep. Paddie a variety of questions during a Q&A portion.
As a result of the pandemic, the Marshall Rotary Club is currently meeting at noon every Thursday at Jose Tequila’s.