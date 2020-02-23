The 51st annual Marshall Symphony League Ball is set for Saturday, March 7, at Marshall Convention Center, featuring the presentation of four Marshall Junior Symphony League members to society.
This year’s theme for the occasion is “The Enchanted Forest.”
The evening activities will begin at 7 p.m. with the presentation of the debs and honor guard following at 8 p.m. This year’s debutantes are Cate Truelove, Sarah Vasquez and Elizabeth Anne Palmer. The honor guard is Reed Garbs.
The debutantes and honor guards are always presented their senior year of high school.
Sherry Gilstrap, publicity chair for the event, noted before that the formal gala — consisting of dinner, dancing and raffle prizes — is the Symphony League’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised from the affair are funneled back into the community, supporting various community and civic endeavors.
The grand prize will be a Hawaiian Fairmont getaway, including airfare for two, a four-night stay at the Fairmont Orchid Hawaii Hotel (on the big island of Hawaii) and a $1,000 Visa gift card,” Gilstrap said. “Tickets for this prize will be $100 each and only 175 will be sold. There will be many other prizes awarded during the evening.”
The ball is the highlight of the Junior Symphony League’s year, and a way to honor the senior members for their community service and philanthropic efforts throughout the year.
To purchase tickets or make reservations contact treasurer, Debbie Harris, at 903-926-0459.
The Symphony League is pleased to introduce all of the debutantes and the honor guard.
Honor Guard Reed Garbs
Reed is the son of Rev. and Mrs. Rodger D. Garbs of Marshall. He has two brothers, Kyle and Ross, and one sister, Anna Grace Garbs. His grandparents are Mrs. Edgardene, and the late Mr. Frank Sheffield, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Garbs, Sr, all of Lufkin. His sponsor for the JSL is his mother Charlee Garbs. She will be presenting him while Reed will be escorting Debutante Sarah Denise Vasquez, daughter of Dr. Kimberly Barbolla Vasquez and Mr. Juan Vasquez. Reed is the treasurer of the Junior Symphony League.
He attends Marshall High School. Reed is a member of the National Honor Society where he serves as Social Officer. He’s a member of the Big Red Pride band where he has served as drum major for two years. He is also a member of the Marshall High School Chorale Choir and serves as a historian.
Reed attends First United Methodist Church, is a member of the youth group, and serves on the Contemporary Worship Tech Team. He was chosen as a 2019 Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipient. Reed will attend Texas A&M University and major in Business and Communications.
Debutante Cate Truelove
Cate is the daughter of Kurt and Jennifer Truelove of Marshall. Her siblings are Maggie and Walt. Her grandparents are Joel and Barbara Truelove of Marshall, and Mike and Pat Jeffries of Millbrook, Ala. Her sponsor of the JSL is her mother and will be presented by her father. Tucker Fitts, son of Stephanie Fitts and they late Todd Fitts, is her escort for the evening.
Cate is President of the Junior Symphony League. She attends Marshall High School where she plays on the varsity softball team and sings with the Varsity Chorale. She is an all “A” student and co-vice president of NHS. Cate organized the Starfish Society, a nonprofit that raises money and provides student tutors to help elementary students master the STAAR test.
Cate participated in the Leadership Tomorrow program and was recognized as the Young Texanne for September 2019. She plans to attend college and major in economics.
Debutante Elizabeth Anne Palmer
Elizabeth Anne is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Chase Palmer of Marshall. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Palmer of Marshall and her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Alan Petersen of Marshall and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Vincent Cacioppo of Shreveport, La. Elizabeth Anne’s siblings, Sam Alan and Sarah Jane Palmer, will be attending the presentation. Her sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Sarah Palmer.
Elizabeth Anne’s father will be presenting her while her date for the evening will be Christopher David Paddie, Jr. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher D. Paddie of Marshall. Christopher’s grandparents are Mrs. and Mrs. Arthur Boyd Walsh of Greenwood, Louisiana, Mr. Benny Paddie of Longview and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Tilton Hantzen of Carthage.
Elizabeth Anne serves as Vice President of the Marshall Junior Symphony League and will graduate from Marshall High School on the Distinguished Plan. She is a member of the National Honor Society, where she serves as President and also serves as President of the Class of 2020. Elizabeth Anne is a member of the Varsity Chorale, the Lady Mavs Volleyball and Softball teams.
Elizabeth Anne will attend Baylor University and major in History.
Debutante Sarah Vasquez
Sarah is the daughter of Dr. Kim Barbolla Vasquez and Juan DeLuna Vasquez of Marshall, Texas. Her paternal grandparents are Mrs. Maria Theresa Abernathy and the late Sotero DeLuna Vasquez of Irving and her maternal grandparents are the late Ruth EryleneLoyd and Sammie Daniel Loyd formerly of Azle, Texas. Sarah’s siblings, Juan Garcia Vasquez, Jr, 37, Brandon Caleb Pricer, 34, CystieJaquina Vasquez, 33, Allison Nicole Godwin, 29, Chelsea Paige Pricer, 27 and Wesley Andrew Vasquez, 13, will be attending the presentation. Allison and Chelsea were presented as Debutantes in 2008 and 2010 respectively. Her sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Dr. Kim Barbolla Vasquez.
Sarah’s father will be presenting her while her date for the evening will be Reed Sullivan Garbs, Honor Guard 2020. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger D. Garbs of Marshall. His grandparents are Mrs. Edgardene, and the late Mr. Frank Sheffield, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Garbs, Sr, all of Lufkin.
Sarah is the Recording Secretary of the Marshall Junior Symphony League. She will graduate from Marshall High School. She is a member of the Marshall High School Colorguard and Winterguard. Sarah also serves as a tech for the Marshall Theatre Department. Sarah participated in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band and performed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. She also performed the half-time show for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida with the All American Colorguard during her Junior year. Sarah also earned a Regional title for her solo at Marching Auxiliaries during her Junior year. Her trio in colorguard earned a First Place National title at Marching Auxiliaries during her Sophomore year.
Sarah will attend Tyler Junior College and anticipates performing Colorguard with the band at Tyler Junior College.