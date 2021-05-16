The 52nd annual Marshall Symphony League Ball will take place on Saturday, July 17 with the presentation of Debs and Honor Guards at Memorial City Hall with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The presentation of Debs and Honor Guards will occur at 7:30 p.m.
Following the presentation, all present will be serenaded by the Marshall Symphony as they carry sparklers and caravan “Under the Stars” to Warehouse 208 (formerly the Marshall Visual Arts Center) where dinner, dancing, a raffle and other festivities will take place.
This year’s grand prize will be a trip for a family vacation to the winner’s choice of either: Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe or Disney World. Debs and honor guards to be presented are listed below.
Madelyn Michelle Shelton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Richard Shelton Jr. of Jefferson. Her paternal grandparents are Mrs. Jeanette Shelton and the late James Richard Shelton Sr. of Jefferson and her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jeffrey Fuquay of Jefferson and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Fort of Jefferson.
Madelyn’s sister, Brooklyn Marie Shelton, will be attending the presentation. Her sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Carolyn Michelle Shelton.
Collin Demmer Smith is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Charles Smith of Marshall. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. Guy Wilson Smith, Jr. and the late Charlotte Demmer Smith, both of Marshall. His maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Crown Noland or Marshall. Collin’s twin brother Parker Noland will also be presented, and his brother Grayson James will be attending the presentation. His sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is his mother, Jamie Smith.
Collin’s mother will be presenting him while his date for the evening will be Lauren Elizabeth Huff. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Dale James of Marshall. Lauren’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Patrick “J.P.” James of Lecompte, Louisiana and the late Edward Michael “Mickey” McCay and Ms. Barbara McCay of Marshall.
Parker Noland Smith is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Charles Smith of Marshall. His paternal grandparents are the late Guy Wilson Smith, Jr. and the late Charlotte Demmer Smith, both of Marshall, and his maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Crown Noland of Marshall. Parker’s twin brother Collin Demmer is being presented, and his brother Grayson James will be attending the presentation. His sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is his mother Jamie Smith.
Parker’s mother will be presenting him while his date for the evening will be Samantha Lynn Anderson. She is the daughter of LTC and Mrs. Marvin Wayne Anderson of Marshall. Samantha’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Leon Anderson of Dallas and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Dyson of Fayetteville, North Carolina
Natalie Juliet Balbuena is the daughter of Drs. Katharine and Luis Balbuena of Marshall. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. Luis Balbuena, Sr. of El Paso and Mrs. Josefina Martinez of Fresno, California. Her maternal grandparents are Mrs. Jennifer and the late Dr. Malcolm Orr of Brisbane, Australia. Natalie’s sibling Alexis Taylor Balbuena (debutante 2016) will be in attendance. Her sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Dr. Katharine Jennifer Balbuena.
Natalie’s father will be presenting her while her escort for the evening will be Mr. Landon James Craig. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Craig of Shreveport, Louisiana. Landon’s paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Craig and his maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Hayden.
Leslie Ann Rhoades attends Texas Early College High School in Marshall and has earned 60 college credits and her Associate’s degree. A member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, and named to the Dean’s List at Panola College, she will further her education at Dallas Baptist University.
A Leader in Training at Camp Fern, Leslie Ann taught swimming, planned worship, and served as lifeguard. She won awards in water-skiing and wake-boarding competitions.
At her church, Trinity Episcopal, is Martha’s Kitchen, where Leslie Ann served meals to the homeless and hungry. She is a member of Daughters of the King service organization.
Leslie is a watercolorist and clay sculpturer. She enjoys fishing, water sports, cooking, reading, camping, working on classic Jeeps with her dad, and spending time with friends. She recently was the only female participant in the Old Iron Collective Jeep run, driving an old Jeep, “Muddy Buddy.”
Rose Evelyn Runnels is the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. James M. Runnels of Marshall. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Gibson of Midland and Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Gould, Jr. of Llano, and her paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William M. Runnels of Atlanta. Attending the presentation as past debutantes are her sisters Mrs. Tyler Day (Anna Grace) of Marshall, Miss Emma Beth Runnels of Austin, Miss Olivia Runnels of Waco and Miss Ella Kate Runnels of Marshall. Her sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Stacia Runnels.
Rose’s father will be presenting her while her date for the evening will be Noah Alexander Grubbs. Noah is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Brant Grubbs of Marshall. Noah’s grandparents are Mrs. and Mrs. Loy Dale Grubbs of Linden and Ms. Pam Hunter of Sarepta, Louisiana.
Rose serves as Vice President of the Marshall Junior Symphony League and will graduate from Marshall High School on the Distinguished Plan. She is a member of the National Honor Society, MHS Choir, and was selected as the Optimist Club Young Texanne for the Month of May. Rose participated in Leadership Tomorrow, a community advocacy program in partnership with the Marshall Chamber of Commerce and MHS.
Rose plans to attend ETBU following a gap year, majoring in Child Life Studies.