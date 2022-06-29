Martha Josey, owner and operator of the local Josey Ranch rodeo and barrel racing school, was recognized twice this month by both local and national organizations for her life time of work in the western industry.
Josey was honored with the new Cowgirl Lifetime Achievement Award awarded by the West Gala, a nonprofit organization created in 2022 to recognize, inspire, and help fund women in the western industry; as well as honored with the 2022 Tad Lucas Award given by the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
“I’m glad I have had the opportunity to make an impact in this industry sharing what I love about my sport teaching the future generations of barrel racers and ropers. To receive an award of this caliber is a wonderful honor,” Josey said.
Tad Lucas Award
According to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, the Tad Lucas award is an honor given to women in the industry who exhibited similar characteristics to Lucas, as well as upholding and promoting Western heritage.
Lucas is known as the “rodeo first lady” and is remembered for her fearless performances and high level of skill, but also for her compassion, courage and spirit.
This year Josey will be recognized amongst the other 24 famous female inductees for the highly esteemed award, with an official induction ceremony planned for later this year
One member of the nominating committee compared Josey to Lucas, stating “Martha Josey, one of rodeo’s premiere women performers and representatives, may be one of the most acclaimed and recognized in the history of the sport as well as holder of multiple world championships and an Olympic gold medalist.
“Now, Martha, through her love of the sport of rodeo, has become a world champion barrel racer, recognized not only in America but worldwide. Through five decades, she perfected her skills as a horsewoman and a rodeo performer achieving National Finals Rodeo champion status and uniquely an Olympic Gold and Bronze medals recipient. When one reviews the importance and contributions of Tad Lucas in immortalizing the world of the cowboy and the rodeo profession, it is evident Martha has walked in similar footsteps with the same purpose and determination.”
Josey will receive this honor later this year, during western recognition ceremonies at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City on Nov. 12.
Cowgirl Lifetime Achievement Award
Along with 24 other award recipients for the first annual Women of the West Gala is Josey, who officially received the first official Cowgirl Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month.
The Cowgirl Lifetime Achievement Award is given to any cowgirl who is still alive, or has since passed away, who has dedicated her life to the Western industry, while also paving the way for future generations of cowgirls, according to the organization.
“Martha has been chosen for the award based on her career and the legacy she has built in the rodeo industry,” Ashley Schenck, with Josey Ranch, said.
The West Gala is a brand new nonprofit organization created this year to recognize, inspire and help fund women in the western industry, according to Schenck.
Josey’s life long devotion not only to the industry, but also to the promotion of the next generation of riders, made her the perfect candidate to be selected for both honors this year.
About Martha Josey
Martha’s career started with her horse Cebe Reed “Cebe” that she purchased from C.R. Reynolds. The pair won everywhere they entered, and people always stopped to watch, including Josey’s future husband, R.E. Josey.
Josey won many all-around Cowgirl titles riding broncs, bulls, roping and running barrels on Cebe. Cebe also took her to qualify for her first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 1968.
As Cebe started to slow down with age, Martha rode many horses while looking for her next champion. That’s when Schenck said that she and R.E. found Sonny Bit O’ Both.
“I have been blessed with some incredible horses in my life that have allowed me to do many wonderful things,” Josey said.
Sonny took Josey to the NFR in 1978 and 1979. In 1980, she decided she was going to try and win the World Championship. She and Sonny won many big rodeos, including the AQHA World Championship. That December, Martha and Sonny Bit O’ Both won the WPRA World Championship after being in a very close race with her own student Lynn McKenzie.
Then in 1988, Josey was invited to compete in the Calgary Canada Olympic games with her partner Swen Sir Bug as part of the USA Team. She returned home with an individual bronze medal and team gold.
Josey went on the Qualify for the NFR 11 Times (Jetofer Pay NFR 1985, Mr. Revolution Bars NFR 1989 and 1990, Orange Smash NFR 1998) across four different decades while teaching clinics to students from across the world.
Schneck said that Josey’s true legacy lies on the Josey Ranch, where since 1967 she and her late husband R.E. Josey have built the longest-running rodeo school in the world.
Each year the staff of the Josey Ranch teaches thousands of students in their clinics. The Josey Ranch currently hosts nine clinics on the ranch, four one-week-long schools, and four Team Josey Clinics out of state each year. Along with the clinics, the Josey Ranch also hosts the Josey Jr World Barrel Race and Josey Reunion Barrel Race.
Throughout her lifetime, Josey has also been inducted into the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s Cowgirls Hall of Fame, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum Hall of Fame, The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the ArkLaTex Hall of Fame and the Pecos, Texas, Rodeo Hall of Fame.
In addition, she was selected Citizen of the Year by the Marshall Chamber of Commerce in 2016 for her contributions to the community.