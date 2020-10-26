The Harvest Festival wrapped up this past weekend. Many thanks to the volunteers that give so much of their time for the benefit of our youth. It was a completely different undertaking this year. Job well done. Here are some results for a few of the Harrison County 4-H members:
Savannah Parker, daughter of Casey and Jamie Parker had the Grand Champion Market Steer on Friday and was the highlight lot of the Premium Auction on Saturday. Astro is the steers name and he was born and bred right here in Harrison County by the Parker Family. Savannah attends Marshall High School and is in the 9th grade. She is very active in school as a Junior Varsity Cheerleader, Marshall FFA member, and Vice President of National Jr. Honor Society, and is involved with Immanuel Baptist Church Youth Group. With all of these activities she works very hard as she is enrolled in all Honors classes.
Mya Stuart daughter of Jeff and Hailey Stuart of Waskom Texas. She is a member of Waskom 4-H club and had a great day in the Ag Mechanics Show. She had the Grand Champion Ag Mechanics project and 3rd place overall. (out of 107 entries) Mya has been welding since she was in 3rd Grade. Mya is an 8th grade cheerleader, member of the Volleyball team at Waskom Jr. High and also a member of Waskom FFA. Her and her family attend Rose Park Baptist Church in Shreveport where she is very active in their youth group. In her spare time, she enjoys her livestock projects and barrel racing.
Avery and Corbin Hunt, the daughter and son of Kris and Wendy Hunt, had a great day in the Junior Breeding Heifer Show. Avery and her heifer Cheyenne received Grand Champion Charolais Heifer, Champion Exotic Heifer, and Supreme Champion Heifer of the entire show. She made the top 5 in intermediate showmanship as well. Corbin and his heifer Helen, received Reserve Champion Charolais honors, Reserve Champion Exotic heifer and was in the top 5 also in intermediate showmanship. His heifer was born and bred right here in Harrison County on the family farm. She is out of his former show heifer that won the State Fair of Texas and was Reserve Champion at Ft Worth Stock show. Avery and Corbin attend Jay Valley Baptist Church.
Great Kids doing Great things right here in Harrison County!
Cool season annual forages: To plant or not to plant…now or later?
Posted on October 24, 2020 by vanessa.corriher
Areas of Texas have received very little rainfall so far this fall. Many of us are questioning whether to plant cool season annual forages (such as ryegrass, small grains or legumes). According to NOAA (http://climate.gov), a majority of Texas will be drier than normal for October 2020- December 2020. It will rain again one day. However, for many of us that hope is not enough as we look at the cost associated with planting.
Ideally, we would like to plant to soil moisture. Summer pastures should be overseeded in October and early November depending on location. Delaying planting may give us an opportunity to plant to soil moisture depending on rainfall. Delaying planting too late (late November or December) will decrease overall forage production as well as result in a shorter grazing period.
If we do have adequate moisture this winter be prepared to manage any winter forages planted, especially those overseeded into existing warm season perennial sods (bermudagrass, Bahia grass, etc.). Late (April/May) ryegrass or legume forage production can slow down the spring recovery of our warm season perennial grasses. Be prepared to increase stocking rate or harvest excess forage at that time to allow for warm season perennials to break dormancy.