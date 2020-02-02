The winners of the 2020 Marshall ISD History Fair and the Harrison County History Fair were recently announced.
The district History Fair was held last Thursday at Marshall Junior High School, while the county History Fair was held on Saturday, also at MJHS.
The MISD students listed below have now qualified for the Texarkana Regional History Fair scheduled for March, with an opportunity to qualify for the State History Fair later this spring.
MISD History Fair individual exhibit winners include: first place Molly Skinner, second place Matthew Painter and third place Julius Johnson.
Group exhibit winners include: first place Cameron Hall, Brynn Rosenstein and Jadyn Wagnon, second place Ava Burke and Evelyn Carlile and third place Cade Runyon and Dallan Shaw.
Individual documentary winner is first place Jayden Townsend.
Group documentary winners are Patricia Collazo, Mattea Gray and Victoria Navarro.
For the Harrison County History Fair individual exhibit winners include: first place Molly Skinner and second place Julius Johnson.
Group exhibit winners include first place Ava Burke and Evelyn Carlile and second place Walt Truelove and Graham Smith.
Individuals documentary winner is first place Jayden Townsend.
Group documentary is first place Patricia Collazo, Mattea Gray and Victoria Navarro.