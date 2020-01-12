The 38th Annual Little Miss/Teenage Miss Marshall Pageant is set for Feb. 1 at the East Texas Convention Center in Marshall.
The pageant is open to girls between birth and 21 years and boys from birth to 20 years.
Come be a part of a pageant that takes you places, organizers said. All that is needed is your Sunday dress attire.
Winners will receive a beautiful crown, trophy and will advance on to the State Finals. It is a talent and model search pageant.
For more information call the state office at 903-504-8057.
Applications may be picked up in downtown Marshall at Addictions. The pageant has low entry fees.
Winners are required to represent Marshall in parades and more.