The 38th Annual Little Miss/Teenage Miss Marshall Pageant is set for Feb. 1 at the East Texas Convention Center in Marshall.

The pageant is open to girls between birth and 21 years and boys from birth to 20 years.

Come be a part of a pageant that takes you places, organizers said. All that is needed is your Sunday dress attire.

Winners will receive a beautiful crown, trophy and will advance on to the State Finals. It is a talent and model search pageant.

For more information call the state office at 903-504-8057.

Applications may be picked up in downtown Marshall at Addictions. The pageant has low entry fees.

Winners are required to represent Marshall in parades and more.