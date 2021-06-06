The property at 801 S. Allen Boulevard owned by Denise Fox received the New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for June 2021.
After years of living away from her hometown, Fox returned to Marshall and her childhood home previously owned by her parents Fleta and John Osborne, Jr. The ranch architectural style red brick home built in 1966 features an enviable element — curb and sidewalk. White trim along the roofline and windows provide dramatic contrast to the red brick.
The white panel entry door adorned with a multicolored wreath is visible through the full clear glass storm door. A large white lily adorns the southeast corner of the entry walkway. Along the front of the home creating a fragrant environment are potted plants of basil, cilantro, lavender, Greek oregano, parsley and rosemary. Inviting guest to stay awhile are several items on or near the home’s entry porch.
They include a large black ladder back rocker with colorful pillow, a large wall mounted welcome sign, a welcome door mat, a planter of purple petunias and a planter of purplish colored daisies. The New Town Neighborhood Association members take pride in recognizing Fox’s property and the obvious beauty it brings to the New Town community.
To be eligible to receive the Community Pride Award, the property must be within the New Town boundaries which are West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith Street, West Emory Street, and Sylvester Street on the south; and city limits on the west.
The property must exhibit a well maintained exterior with complimentary landscaping and no artificial flowers in the landscaping. Nominations may be made at the association meetings or by calling 903-938-0088
The next meeting of the Association is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the George A. Thompson American Legion Building located near the corner of West Houston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Everyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area is encouraged to participate. Check out the New Town Neighborhood Association Facebook page.