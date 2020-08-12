Special to the News Messenger
New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for August 2020 was presented to Barbara Clayton for her property at 1202 University Avenue.
Mrs. Clayton and the late Rev. Dr. T.B. Clayton, instructor and music department chairman respectively at Wiley College, have lived for the past 30 years in this home, which is only a few yards from the Wiley College Campus.
According to the 1995 Marshall Historic Resources Inventory, this modified L shaped architectural style home was built in 1950.
Currently the exterior of the home features pale green synthetic siding on the upper two thirds of the home and reddish brick on the lower third.
White trim on the roofline, windows and entry door provide complimentary contrast.
Entry walkways from the south and west lead to expanded curved steps at the home’s entry. Metal awning extends over the entry porch protecting the glass storm entry door and decorative glass panel entry door. A single carport is at the end of a paved driveway.
A well maintained lawn and evergreen shrubs along the front of the home complete the landscaping. Several notable citizens of Marshall have been residents of this historic home.
They include Dr. Boyer, one of Marshall’s first African American physicians and Lena Watson, fluent in Japanese language, but teacher of Spanish and French languages, extraordinary organist, and pianist as well as leader of Bahai Faith worship services held at 1202 University.
The Newtown Neighborhood Association thanks Mrs. Clayton for maintaining her property in a manner that promotes pride in the New Town community. Nominations for the Community Pride Award can be made by calling 903-938-0088 or by participating in the next virtual meeting of the New Town Neighborhood Association. Log on information will be sent to members having provided email contact information.
To be eligible to receive the New Town Community Pride Award, the property must be within the New Town Neighborhood boundaries, which are West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith, West Emory Street and Sylvester Street on the south; and the city limits on the west.
All persons interested in the revitalization of New Town neighborhood is encouraged to participate with the association members to advance Marshall’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Call 903-407-9184 or 281-736-0574 for more information on how you can help the effort.