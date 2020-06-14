Lori Weatherby and Jason Wilson, owners of the home at 301 South College Street, were presented the New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for June 2020.
The present home built in 1930 was constructed with many of the windows and some of the wood from the original structure, which was located at the same location. The current owners made transformational improvements to the property. Those improvements includes decorative black wrought iron fencing surrounding the front lawn and cedar privacy fencing surrounding the rear of the property; cedar window shutters constructed by the home owner; cedar porch columns and cedar accents continuous around the elegant dark wood and glass entry door with two glass sidelite panels.
Copper gutters create an additional attention-grabbing wow factor curb appeal to this home. Complimenting the home’s snow-bound white exterior is an entry walkway and massive covered entry porch covered with reddish tone brick. On the entry porch, two colonial style rockers create a perfect setting to sit and admire the lush green lawn and enjoy the outdoors. Four large Boston fern hanging baskets and two stately planters full of colorful petunias complete the landscaping.
The association welcomes Lori and Jason into the neighborhood and thanks them for helping to foster pride in the New Town community.
Nominations for the New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award can be made by calling 903-938-0088. Businesses, churches, schools, and residences within the boundaries of New Town are eligible for the award.
The boundaries of New Town are Grove Street on the east, West Meredith Street, West Emory Street, and Sylvester Street on the south; city limits on the west and West Houston Street on the north. Properties must be in good condition with complimentary landscaping.
Regular 6 p.m. second Tuesday of each month meeting of the association has been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Recognition and Appreciation Fellowship Dinner originally planned for March 27 was also postponed until a later date.
A virtual association meeting date and time will be announced soon.