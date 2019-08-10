KARNACK — New Vision Missionary Baptist Church’s inaugural “Save Our Sons” fishing day proved to be a success last Saturday as more than 40 people, including 28 kids, indulged in a day of fishing, fellowship and faith at Caddo Lake State Park.
“This is more than a fishing trip,” New Vision pastor, Bishop Ricky Moore Sr. said. “It’s about fishing for young men to prepare them for the future.”
The church, located in Karnack, invited young boys and teens from the community to enjoy the day of fishing, fun, food, facts of life and future thinking.
“Our aim is to mentor them and expose them to positive role models,” said Moore.
The pastor said he’s tired of seeing negative images of especially young black men on TV, thus, male role models were asked to step up and join the church in its SOS mission to teach the youth how to be successful in their journey from “boys to men.”
“It doesn’t matter about your denomination or color,” said Moore. “We need positive role models to help save the next generation.
“They need to know how to respect women, protect the elderly, pull up their pants and think and prepare for college.”
Fathers, uncles and all men of East Texas were urged to participate and support the event.
“We’re trying to help them and show them a positive lifestyle,” Moore said of the youth. “It’s not about New Vision MBC; it’s about reaching the men of our future.”
All had a ball as many of the youth had never fished before.
“Three of the kids are on dialysis. This has made their day,” Moore shared.
Solomon Jackson was the first to catch a fish at the event. Another highlight was witnessing the excitement of young Christian Palacios as he caught eight fish all on his own.
“Oh, what a day!” Moore exclaimed as he reflected on how successful the event was.
Life topics discussed were: Respect of the elderly, women and yourself; dressing for success; making wise choices; financial planning; and steps to take when pulled over by the police.
The group heard a presentation from Marshall Police Department’s Captain David Reaves, who is also a member of the church. The church welcomed all community leaders to come and be a part.
“We are better together,” said Moore.
The pastor thanked Mechell Lovely for catering the event, which was all free to kids, courtesy of the pastor and the church. The menu consisted of fish, chicken, hamburgers and fries.
Moore said New Vision plans to do the community outreach program every first Saturday in the months of June through September, going forward. The next one will be Sept. 7.
“We invite other church groups to join us next time,” he encouraged.
The church is also extending its outreach efforts this Saturday, Aug. 10, with a tennis shoe giveaway and free haircuts for boys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Vision, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., in Karnack.
For more information, call Moore at 318-219-9070 or email church secretary Laquesha Green at laqueshagreen@gmail.com.