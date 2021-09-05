The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met in-person on Sept. 1 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. President Julie Brock called on the Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in prayer following, which the club pledged allegiance to the U.S. flag and affirmed the Optimist Creed.
A lunch of Bodacious Barbeque (brisket and smoked turkey) was enjoyed by all.
“This is my favorite of our meal selections,” commented Optimist Adam Adair. Optimist Charles Dixon checked out the chocolate creme cake slices and pronounced them very tasty.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon introduced Mark Correro as a guest. Mark had already been visiting with Optimist Jim Oswalt about his time at East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) with Jim’s son, J.J. He also indicated that he had enjoyed Le Ila’s reading him selections from Optimist Richard Magrill’s 75 year club history. She informed Richard that she is just 30 pages short of finishing her proofreading of the 900 page text.
Richard called the club’s attention to the election of Optimist John Fortune to the board of the Harrison County Historical Museum. John grew up in Karnack and graduated from its High School in 1965. He attended ETBU before joining the army in 1966. He served in Vietnam as a teletype repairman.
On his return to Karnack he worked for Thiokol as a darkroom technician. He attended Kilgore College for a year before transferring to Sam Houston State University. In his career he worked as a professional photographer, a drilling fluids specialist and pipeline company manager until his retirement in 2019.
Currently, John is working on a history of the Karnack area, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant, Caddo Lake and Uncertain with Rose Mary Magrill and Pat Odom.
“I have always enjoyed photography in both the old-fashioned film technique and the new digital formats,” John says. He is currently the president of the Friends of Caddo Lake National Wild Life Refuge. He is also on the boards of the Greater Caddo Lake Association, Texas & Pacific Railway Museum, the Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant Restoration Advisory Board, and the Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee.
Optimist Janie Moore shared photos of her son’s (C.J. Powell’s) recent end of summer graduation from Texas A&M University at Commerce. C.J. and his wife Vanisia are both teaching in the Longview ISD this fall. He teaches Algebra I and she chemistry.
His sister, Shalona McCray is the director of Human Resources and Relations for LISD. Janie is so proud of her son and daughter and delighted that they are working close at hand. Of course, C.J. who was a Marshall Maverick football player in high school will have some adjusting to do now that he is working in Lobo Country! The club wishes him and Vanisia the best in their new jobs.
Treasurer Michele Fuller and her daughter Kayla are currently moving into a new and bigger home in Longview so they are busy. Their commute to Hallsville ISD and Louis A. Williams Associates will only be a little longer than it has been.
President Julie Brock is managing the sound for the Buddy Power Productions’ presentation of Wild Women of Winedale, at the Esquire Theater in Carthage. Ben Dickson, Jeremy Dreesen and Rachel Hankins were snowed under with work at the Dickson Insurance offices in Marshall and Longview; they were missed at this week’s meeting!
There was further discussion of the upcoming FireAnt Festival. President Julie will be occupied in staffing another booth at the festival so she stressed that we needed volunteers to staff the Optimist booth. Optimists Ned Calvert, Adam Adair, Melissa Al-Ahmadi, Michele Fuller, and Le Ila and Charles Dixon indicated that they could be present.
Optimist Richard Magrill indicated that he would bring the tent and come early to help set it up. The new Moptopper Computer Camera covers have been ordered together with glass cleaners and other items to give away. We need to settle on a game that we can have for children to play.
The North Texas District Optimist meeting in Marshall in October still needs speakers confirmed. District officers have tried to secure presentations from Eagle Scouts, Camp Fern, Caddo Lake Institute, East Texas Open Door and Alligator Sallie (from Shreveport) but have not received any commitments.
Club members suggested several options if they are needed to fill out the district program. President Julie will coordinate and firm up the roster. We were asked about having the MHS choir sing but felt that it was too large and a smaller group would be more appropriate. Catfish Express Catering will bring fish, chicken, french fries, cole slaw and hushpuppies for the Friday evening meal. Saturday, Cater Delivery will bring soup, salad and sandwiches.
President Julie reported that we would have to continue with taking photos at MHS of the monthly Young Texans but subsequent to our meeting she has been able to confirm that the Young Texans for September will be able to join us in person on Sept. 15. Yeah!
Optimist Le Ila shared the week’s good news, noting that while youth is often a time of great promise and achievement, a life well lived can also be filled with any number of next chapters and second—or even third—acts that add depth, nuance, and meaning to our stories.
At 65 years old, Carole Ann Warburton experienced a plot twist that led to the fulfillment of a long cherished dream she’d never even spoken of aloud. It came after a debilitating illness incapacitated her. Her daughter, looking for a home in which her mum might best spend her golden years, came upon a barber shop with an apartment upstairs.
For Warburton, although she admits “the place was awful,” it was love at first sight—and the perfect opportunity to do something she’d yearned to do for almost as long as she could remember—work in a bookshop.
Less than three months after coming to her decision, Warburton used a personal inventory totaling between 8,000 to 9,000 titles to launch her new venture, The Book Rest. Warburton admits learning to let go of her beloved tomes was a bit of an adjustment, but one she feels the better for making.
“When a special book goes out, I still experience a bit of a loss—as if some little part of me has been taken away,” she said in an interview with The Guardian. “And then I make common sense come back to me and say, ‘Let someone else learn from it.’ It’s a growing up, if you like, an acceptance.” The Book Rest has celebrated its 10th anniversary. And,
Although the pandemic has slowed foot traffic, since Warburton’s driving motive isn’t monetary profit, but rather, something of a deeper, more idiosyncratic personal value, she has no plans to close up shop.