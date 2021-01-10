Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity recently announced the winners of its first Gingerbread Showcase contest. Spring Hill State Bank won the grand prize People’s Choice Award by raising the most money for Habitat through public voting for its entry. Spring Hill State Bank’s creation which featured Santa’s bottom half sticking out of the gingerbread chimney won by a $235 margin over the closest competitor.
While the People’s Choice Award went to the entry that raised the most money, all entries were also judged on criteria such as creativity, diversity of ingredients, architectural integrity and concept & design. In the corporate division, BancorpSouth was the judged winner. Michelle Miller won the amateur division and Aubrey Coleman won the kids (12 and under) division.
“We are so pleased with our first Gingerbread Showcase,” said LaJuan Gordon, NE Texas Habitat CEO. “It’s always a little scary starting up a new event and fundraiser, but this one is a winner and we are already making plans for the second Showcase for next Christmas. We were so impressed by the quality and creativity of all the entries.”
All the gingerbread creations were on display at Longview Mall from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3. People voted on their favorite creation by making a donation using a QR code on each entry or through the NE Texas Habitat’s website.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing ministry dedicated to eradicating the devastating effects of poverty housing. The organization was founded in Longview, TX in 1985 and expanded in June 2018 to serve Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. Habitat assists in areas of home ownership, home repair and home maintenance and operates a ReStore.
To learn more, to volunteer or to donate visit www.netxhabitat.org or call (903) 236-0900.