Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is launching Building Hope Together, its awareness and fundraising campaign Monday, Oct. 5 to coincide with World Habitat Day.
The multi-month campaign will focus on inspiring hope in our community by sharing the Habitat story and on raising operational funds to fill the gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of live fundraising events that have been so very valuable to us in the past, it has also presented our three county service area with greatly increased need for Habitat services,” explained NETX Habitat CEO LaJuan Gordon. “And so, we have changed our approach to fundraising. We hope this mixture of online events, programs and contests will inspire hope and be a boost for our major gifts drive.
Inspiring hope in these hard times is the running theme of the Building Hope Together campaign.
The schedule includes online events such as Serving Up Hope, a virtual cooking class series that will spotlight Habitat homeowners as they cook along with popular local chefs, interviews and home tours with Habitat homeowners, an online auction in time for Christmas and a virtual scavenger hunt.
The campaign will also include the construction and auctioning of a small shipping container home.
Northeast Texas Habitat has set a fundraising goal of $638,000 for the coming year, which will provide funding for the construction of six new homes and 125 critical repairs of safety issues in homes in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties in 2021.
“A study conducted this summer revealed that since the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, 62,000 people in our three county service area pay at least 30% of their monthly income on housing and half of those pay 50% on housing,” Gordon said. “When that much of their budget is swallowed up by housing costs, there simply isn’t enough left over for good food, education, transportation and healthcare. The need for affordable, safe housing is especially critical right now.”
Each Building Hope Together event and program will offer an opportunity to give to NETX Habitat and sponsorship packages are available for the campaign. More information can be found at netxhabitat.org/hope-campaign.