Darwin. Greigii. Kaufmanniana. Triumph. Fringed. What do all of these words have in common? They’re tulips, which make the perfect destination for a one-tank trip in the Dallas Fort Worth area this spring.
Several different tulip locales are available for perusal this spring and are a picturesque backdrop for ... well pictures.
In Pilot Point not only can flower lovers sniff and walk through the fields of tulips but they can also pick some to take home with them.
Texas Tulips, located at 10656 FM 2931 in Pilot Point near Dallas, offers a 6-acre tulip field where more than 100 varieties of tulips are available to choose from. Tulips are typically available from mid- through late February, until early March and April. Official opening and closing dates depend on the weather so the best way to see if the tulips are blooming is to follow Texas Tulips on social media.
Entrance to the field is $5 per person and tulips are $2.50 per stem. What does a typical journey at Texas Tulips look like? Each person can grab a basket and walk through the fields, just like you were in Holland, and select their tulips. At the end, the stems are treated by a self preserving gel to keep them alive until they get placed into a vase with some water. They are then wrapped in pretty paper and tied with a ribbon to keep them snug.
Several discounts are available including a veterans, senior citizens and school/homeschool discount, each $7.50 which includes three tulips. Children 12 months and younger are free.
The fields offer free parking and are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The fields can close at any time so watch the weather or call before you go.
For more information go to www.texas-tulips.com.
Another enjoyable tulip excursion is Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Named by Architectural Digest as one of the “15 breathtaking botanical gardens to visit this season,” Dallas Blooms opens Feb. 29 through April 12 featuring more than 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than half a million blooms. If that doesn’t pique your interest, then the hundreds of Japanese cherry blossoms, the 3,000 azaleas and the incredible smell on the 66-acres most likely will.
“Dallas Blooms marks that spring has arrived in the South! We invite the community to experience one of the country’s most
colorful floral displays this spring where more than 250,000 people will visit this season,” Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman said.
With the theme, “Sounds of Spring” there are also six musical topiaries including a harp, guitar, saxophone, bass, violin, and piano.
Each week showcases a different genre of music from Texas country to Classical Rock, including live bands each weekend. Dallas Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place, a garden that celebrates growing, harvesting and preparing fresh food, also features classes in theme with each music genre.
For children, the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and four plant labs during Dallas Blooms. The children’s garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Though there are several dining options inside the arboretum, picnics are also allowed and encouraged on the nice, cushy grass.
The Arboretum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and is $17 for general admission, $14 for seniors, $12 for children and an additional $3 for the children’s garden. Parking is $15 at the gate or $10 admission. Discounted admission is available for large groups, veterans, seniors and on Wednesday; Admission is $2 in August and $5 in January and February.
The gardens are located at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas. For more information go to dallasarboretum.org or call 214-515-6615.