The Noon Optimist Club met online Wednesday, Oct. 21.
New President Ned Calvert and new Vice President Julie Brock reminded everyone that the club will meet in person Nov. 4 at Hutchens Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Jim Oswalt, a member that has been part of the club for 47 years, will be the speaker.
There is discussion going on to add a second monthly in-person meeting as soon as Covid-19 and the comfort level of the club members will allow.
Last week, the club honored their Young Texans for September. This week they are playing catch-up. At the same time that Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison worked out the arrangements for September she also made it possible for Vice President Julie Brock, who is in charge of the Young Texans program, to meet with those for October: Emily Stampley and Jim Weaver.
The students, Julie, and Vice Principal Nakena Nakena Bayliss heard Emily and Jim share their accomplishments and Julie presented their certificates.
In all there will be 18 Young Texans selected this year. At the end-of-the-year Senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants. New MHS principal Matt Gregory stopped by to share his welcome after photos are taken of the Young Texans. It is a good, if brief time!
Julie introduces Emily Stampley to the club as the Young Texanne for October. Her favorite subjects are math and science and her favorite teachers are Audrey Cato, who teaches advanced placement English language arts, and Jerry Eagan, who teaches advanced placement U.S. history and world geography. Her grade point average is 5.18.
Emily’s part-time employment is at José Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant. “I am either working at the restaurant or doing schoolwork, or hanging with my friends,” she said. She has gone from being ranked seventh in her class during her freshman year to being ranked third in her Senior year. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Emily plans to earn a bachelor’s degree and then enter medical school. Her long-term goal is to become an anesthesiologist. Her personal message to her parents, Josh and Lisa Stampley, is: “The main thing that I want to say is ‘Thank you!’ Thank you for pushing me to always go further and for supporting me through school, work, and many other things. When it comes down to memorizing medical or governmental flashcards, Mom, you are the one I always go to to help me study. I know how much you both are proud of me now and I hope to make you even more proud with my future plans.”
Julie then introduces Jim Weaver to the club as the Young Texan for October. His favorite subject is history and his favorite teachers are Jerry Eagan who teaches U.S. history and world geography, Audrey Cato who teaches English and Michael Wheeler who teaches chemistry. Jim’s grade point average is 5.16.
Jim is active in First United Methodist Church and in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plays Maverick baseball and is manager for the Mavettes. In addition to baseball, he enjoys lifting weights, playing fantasy football, and camping. Optimist Richard Magrill asks about a favorite camping experience. “One of my favorite camping events happened just last weekend,” he reports. “My cousin, Jace Burns, and I went mudding/camping and later in the day, Jace got stuck in the mud. The whole process of getting him unstuck was very fun and memorable; of course, the bragging rights of not being the one stuck are pretty nice too!”
Jim was rated 2nd Team all-district infielder as a sophomore. He is academic all-district, a National Honor Society member, and a Rotary Youth Leadership Award nominee.
Reinforcing his interest in baseball, he is employed part time at The Infield Downtown where aficionados of the sport can reserve a cage for individual practice or schedule a lesson with one of Infield’s instructors.
Jim’s future plans include attending the University of Texas or Baylor University where he hopes to study architectural engineering or business.
His personal message to his parents, Jim and Linea Weaver, is: “I just want to say thank you for supporting me throughout this long journey that is high school. For as long as I can remember, y’all have been there by my side encouraging and cheering me on. Whether this was in sporting events, or late night projects, I could always count on y’all to be there for me every step of the way. For this, I cannot thank y’all enough, but I can say this, I love y’all and thank you for allowing me to blossom into the young man I am today.”
Former president Le Ila Dixon, shares her Optimism with the club:
The world is waiting for a possible treatment for Covid-19, and there’s good news on that front, as a 14-year-old girl from Frisco has discovered a molecule that can selectively bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2. Binding and inhibiting this viral protein would potentially stop the virus entry into the cell, creating a viable drug target.
As part of her research, Anika Chebrolu screened millions of small molecules for drug-likeness properties and binding affinities against the spike protein using numerous software tools. The one molecule with the best pharmacological and biological activity towards the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was chosen as the lead molecule that can be a potential drug for the effective treatment of Covid-19.
Anika and the nine other finalists for 3M’s Top Young Scientist award and its $25,000 gift have spent the past few months working with a 3M scientist who acted as mentor and worked one-on-one to transform an idea from concept to physical prototype. Anika wasn’t initially planning on studying a coronavirus. After being stricken with a bad bout of flu last year, she was actually hoping to help find a cure for influenza. But then Covid-19 hit the globe, and she knew just what to focus her attention on.
For this STEM hero, however, it’s not about the awards or the trips. “Science is the basis of life and the entire universe and we have a long way to go to understand it fully,” she says. This is just the beginning of Anika’s Covid-19 work. “How I develop this molecule further with the help of virologists and drug development specialists,” she explains, “will determine the success of these efforts.”