The Noon Optimist Club met online on Feb. 24 under the leadership of President Ned Calvert with Vice President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Treasurer Michele Fuller assisting.
Ned reports that wife, Sarah, is still in Tyler and making progress but her doctor is not sure when she will be able to come home. Michele is working on bringing the club accounts up to date and she and Optimist Le Ila are coordinating the club’s partnership with the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s Mini Monet kids program.
Julie, Le Ila and Richard Magrill are continuing their proofing of the 75 year history that Richard has gleaned from the back issues of the Marshall News Messenger. Richard really appreciates the checking which Julie and Le Ila are doing and the proofing that his sister Rose Mary Magrill has already done.
Backpack treasurer, Charles Dixon, updated the club on the Triple M Backpack program: “Marshall kids lost a week of school due to the snow, and we had no way to get food to them. Snow also prevented delivery of our food bank shipment from Tyler the second Friday in February. We do have plenty of food for this and the next few weeks. We don’t have any idea what make-up plans the school may develop.
“Delivery teams this year are from Saint Mark’s United Methodist, Cumberland Presbyterian, and Mobberly Baptist. We deliver weekend meals for the MISD nursing staff to provide to hungry kids, who are averaging about 90 a week.
“This program was developed by the East Texas Food Bank and most area schools participate in it. Our Optimist Club started the local program and usually conducts fund-raising programs for it. However, continuing donations have made a fundraiser unnecessary this year.”
By the numbers, the effects of the Clean Water Act on the Mississippi River have been nothing short of amazing. Now a new survey looking at more than a century of river chemistry reports brings the full value of the act into view like never before.
With the snow finally melted, we are still dealing with the lingering effects of the water supply problems which the extremely low temperatures caused. Optimist Le Ila reminded us that as early as 1909, people were testing the Mississippi, the largest river in the United States, for contents of bacteria, sulfates, lead and oxygen.
The great waterway was shown to become filthier and filthier until 1980, when the effects brought about by the 1972 Clean Water Act (CWA) started to kick in. Eugene Turner, author of the Louisiana State University study, examined water quality reports around four sites near the terminus of the Mississippi River where it drains into the Gulf: St. Francisville, Plaquemine, New Orleans and Belle Chasse.
Following the implementation of the CWA, sewage treatment infrastructure became mandated and more advanced, resulting in a huge fall in the density of fecal coliform bacteria from raw sewage dumping over the last 50 years. “They’re 1 percent of what they were before the 80s,” remarks Turner.
Oxygen concentrations—necessary for aquatic life to survive, rose in three of the four sites over the same period, though the site farthest from the sea changed little over the last 50 years.
Lead pollution could almost be described as non-existent, such was the effect of the CWA industrial runoff restrictions. They’re 1000x lower than they were in 1979. In some places they’re 2000x lower.
In 1950 there was about 50 milligrams of sulfur dioxide per liter of water. Thanks to reduced sulfate emissions resulting from the Clean Air Act, the river now averages a measly 18 micrograms per liter. This reduction in sulfate has also led to a restoring of a far-more normal pH level in the water of about 8.4.
Le Ila reminds us that this “good news” did not occur easily: “All of these changes occurred over decades; they were not accomplished quickly after a few masterly reconfigurations of technology or rules, but through sustained attention at many locations, one smokestack or sewerage plant at a time.”
“The Clean Water Act has been tremendously effective at decreasing the amount of industrial and urban pollution, as this study shows,” Olivia Dorothy, a Mississippi River management expert with American Rivers, says, but “We need to protect the act and all of its authorities, [and] we also need to start looking at expanding it to cover the emerging public safety threats as they relate to water.”
From last week’s snow pics, we share the one sent in by Optimist Josh Moore from his 23 acres in the Deberry area of the county. It shows his mom, Susan Jones, and his two children, Taylor and Drake Moore “sledding” in a plastic bedliner behind his truck on Thursday of our “snow week.” Optimist Richard Magrill was hoping for a photo showing the Ram 2500 4x4 truck which powered the pick-up bedliner but Josh reported “That the photo I sent was the only picture that we took. LOL The kids were ready to get to riding.”
“This was the first time I had ever used a truck bed liner but we have used other comparable items like it in the past. We had done some riding in our side by side, but hadn’t used the sled until then. We were originally going to pull it behind a 4 wheeler but due to some mechanical issues I pulled them behind my pick-up.
“My mom and the kids had a great time. It was still very cold that day and the bed liner is pretty thin, not providing any cushion at all. However, it was a lot of fun and we’ll definitely do it again with a few comfort modifications.
Josh adds, “we enjoy sharing our fun from that day!”
The club ended with prayer for all who are still experiencing difficulty because of the winter blast, wishing them speedy recoveries and continuing their concerns for all struggling with Covid and seeking vaccine appointments.