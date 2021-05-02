The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online on April 28 under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Treasurer Michele Fuller. Optimist Ned Calvert has resigned as President so that Julie could assume the duties of the office while he concentrates his time on his wife Sarah and her recovery from COVID-19.
Sarah continues in Christus-Good Shepherd in Longview and is making progress, but that progress is frustratingly slow. The club remembers her and all those affected by the virus in their prayers and express that they are glad that Ned has not resigned from the club, but only as president.
Optimist John Fortune shared with the club photos that he took on the opening night of the Marshall Regional Arts Council (MRAC) Mini Monet exhibit that began last week at Marshall Place on Thursday, April 22. The showing of the more than 150 works by kids from kindergarten through 12th grade ends tomorrow and is an outstanding success. The Noon Optimist Club is grateful to be a sponsor of the contest for the first time. Ten Optimists and their guests were present for the opening.
There were first through third place awards given and in some instances fourth place ribbons placed on pieces in the various age categories by the MRAC. In the case of the Optimist medallion, Nanci Whatley, a retired MISD art teacher, selected its winner before the MRAC winners were chosen. Neither Nanci nor the MRAC judges knew the other’s choices at the time of their judging so it was a confirming surprise when the MRAC first prize in the oldest age category turned out to be the one chosen for the Optimist medallion. It was an oil by Giselle Flores entitled “Spring Portrait.”
Nanci in awarding Giselle, a Carthage High School art student, the club’s medallion noted that “‘Spring Portrait’ truly exemplifies one of the mission’s of Optimist International: ‘to bring out the best in youth.’”
“The creativity and originality of the portrait painting is set amid a bright spring background, but it shows not only the artist’s knowledge and skill in portrait painting but also her ability to use lights and darks to bring together patterns and textures of the beautiful background. This is an exceptional painting by a promising young artist with a great future ahead of her. She is truly an example of the Optimist Centennial slogan: ‘Bringing out the best in kids,” Nanci said.
Giselle did not know in time that her teacher was entering her painting and neither were available that opening afternoon but Optimist John Fortune took a photo of “Spring Portrait” with Nanci and MRAC President Krystal Jeans holding the Optimist medallion in front of it. John also shared with the club a photographic entry of a country church at night framed by an oak tree. It had received a second place ribbon from the MRAC judges. The Optimists are now anxiously looking forward to being a part of the MRAC’s Mini Monet contest next year and are especially grateful to Nanci Whatley for her services as judge this year.
Optimist Le Ia Dixon shares good news this week from the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago in Russia. The news was reported by Andrey Gorban of the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk.
When Arctic gold miners discovered a lost and helpless bear cub whose mother had died, it didn’t take long for her to melt their hearts.
As the orphaned cub grew to trust the men, the furry guest soon felt like a friend to the workers on the remote archipelago. In fact, she even loved bear hugs!
But with the crew scheduled to leave the base when their work contract came to an end, the vulnerable bear would be left to fend for herself. Between the threat from other predators and her lack of adequate hunting skills, she wouldn’t manage to survive without help.
Fearing they’d only delayed the inevitable, the miners hoped the large store of refuse they’d left behind would be enough to sustain their beloved pal until they could organize a rescue mission for her.
Having had no means of outside contact while at the base, the men reached out to Moscow Zoo for guidance at their earliest opportunity.
“All we knew was that the cub’s mother died and that it was months ago when it discovered the base attracted by the smell of food,” Andrey Gorban, director of Royev Ruchey Zoo told the Siberian Times.
Following protocol, Gorban contacted Russian wildlife authorities to determine a course of action. After deciding the cub was incapable of being on her own, a rescue party was sent to bring her to the zoo.
“For right or wrong, they fed the endangered animal and through that tamed it,” Gorban explained. “The shift workers saved its life, the cub had no chance to survive.”
So, while it was technically against the law for the miners to care for the bear, all things considered, at least this now-not-so-little cub is receiving the help she needs, and is being cared for in the way that suits her circumstances.
This good news story, Le Ila reminds the club, highlights the line in the Optimist Creed: “To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.” In this case the Russian miners not only gave a smile, but food, hugs, and a comfortable life to the unfortunate bear cub.
Optimist Richard Magrill reminds the club that coming up on May 12 and May 19 they will be meeting in person and that on May 19 they will get an update from Sheryl Fogle on the progress of Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Harrison County.