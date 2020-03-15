Special to the News Messenger
The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, March 11, in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. President Le Ila Dixon convened with the ringing of the bell and led in prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
Optimist Le Ila welcomed all including first time visitor Brent Simmons from AutoBody Express and called on us to share optimism. Several expressed appreciation for the sunny break in the rains. She noted that this is National Optimism Month. Celebrating birthdays are Optimists Rachel Hankins (Friday, March 13) and John Fortune (Monday, March 16).
Le Ila explained our custom of having new members introduce themselves by sharing their stories including family, any children, where they grew up and went to school, etc. She asked for a volunteer for next week and Janie Moore agreed. Le Ila also noted that we have four new members and several prospects.
Optimist Michele Fuller presented the treasurer’s report including the recent S.M.I.L.E. (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience) for which, she noted with gratitude, our sponsors’ contributions covered the expenses! She reminded us that Relay for Life, the annual cancer walk, is upcoming. Vice President Eric Wilburn made the motion that we up our contribution from $250 to $500 and it was discussed and passed. (There will be further consideration next week about entering a team.)
We began the assessment of S.M.I.L.E. Day (Friday, Feb. 28) held annually with Marshall ISD to provide interviewing experience with active and retired local business persons to assist MHS Seniors in getting their first job after high school.
President Le Ila Dixon expressed her profound gratitude to Optimist Ned Calvert for agreeing to chair the event this year and he thanked all our club members for joining in. Before the actual day Optimists Eric Wilburn, Richard Magrill, and Charles Dixon helped him pick up the additional fifteen tables and thirty chairs needed and got them to MHS on Thurs. afternoon. (“Much thanks also to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for supplying tables and chairs!”)
Optimist Ned Calvert then shared his joy in and appreciation of those who gave of their time in the interviews: Stacia Runnels (Marshall Chamber of Commerce); Blake Cox (Texas State Technical College); Josh Moore and Brent Simmons (AutoBody Express); Rush Harris (Marshall Economic Development Corp.); Summer Dent Clark (Blue Cross Blue Shield); Rusty Rustenhaven (Cumberland Presbyterian Church); Desirae Bradley, Le Ila Dixon, and Ned Calvert (East Texas Baptist University); Garrett Boersma (Commercial Resources); Joey Hudson (Marshall Fire Department); Sam Fogle (Dayspring); Mark Maden (BancorpSouth); Richard and Melinda Gaulden (Meadowbrook Funeral Home); Terri Brown (VeraBank); Ben Dickson and Rachel Hankins (Farmers Insurance); Michele Fuller (Louis A. Williams Associates); Terence Helton (Texas Department of Public Safety); Kim Peele (Marshall High School); and Steven Canan and Terry Jenkins (Electrotechnics Corp.). All in all some twenty-four interviewers represented eighteen businesses!
Ned also voiced our thankfulness for the six organizations whose direct gifts and gifts by their friends sponsored the event: Farmers Insurance Agent Ben Dickson, Holloway Carpet, Inc., Immanuel Baptist Church, Bockmon Insurance Agency, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and Mission Marshall.
Ned emphasized that “without the support of MHS and its staff, especially Zach Davis and Suzan Harrison, the S.M.I.L.E. event would be impossible!” Zach, in fact, was responsible for working with the 220 Seniors in preparing their resumés and job applications. He reported that 200 of the Seniors completed their assignments and that 198 participated. Optimist Michele Fuller, club treasurer and numbers person, tabulated the reports from the interviewers; there were a total of 400 interviews in all!
Michele also prepared the interviewer goodie bags, coordinated with President Le Ila in planning for the breakfast and lunch for the interviewers and saw to the arrangements on the day itself. And because
Optimist John Fortune managed to take time out of his hectic day to relieve her for a spell from her duties as photographer, for the first time she joined in the interviewing. In fact our members, current (Michele, Le Ila Dixon, Ben Dickson, Rachel Hankins, and Ned Calvert), former (Sam Fogle), and prospective (Josh Moore and Brent Simmons) were among the interviewers and, in addition, members, current (Charles Dixon and Richard Magrill) and past (Mark Maden) helped keep things flowing.
After 1 p.m. we gathered in the beautiful MHS library for tea and lemonade, assorted sandwiches, soups, and salads from Schlotzsky’s and desserts from Sam’s and enjoyed fellowship and relaxing after a sometimes hectic morning. MHS Seniors — Sophy Daily, Josephine Arroya, Deazmine Golden, and Denisha Snoddy — shared experiences of the morning and expressed their appreciation. The name of Ronald Williams was drawn as the winner of the $300 Walmart gift certificate. Goodie bags were given to all.
As participants lingered over the desserts (“Yum, those brownies!), we shared and rejoiced in the impressive achievements of this year’s MHS Seniors who were the true stars of a busy day. Optimist Ned Calvert was so impressed that he volunteered to chair the event again in 2021.