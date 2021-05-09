The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online on May 5 under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi and Treasurer Michele Fuller. Sarah Calvert, Optimist Ned’s wife, continues in Christus-Good Shepherd in Longview and is making progress. Optimist Richard Magrill reports, however, that progress is frustratingly slow.
Optimist Julie Brock then introduced Rose Runnels as the Young Texanne for May. Her father, James Runnells read her introduction. Her favorite subjects are history and English and her favorite teachers are: Celeste Crotwell, world geography and pre-AP world history; Jeff Ford, AP world history and human geography; and Susan Arabie, English. Her grade point average is 4.29.
Rose has been active in MISD’s Leadership Tomorrow program and the Marshall FireAnt Festival. Leadership Tomorrow is a partnership with Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and offers up to eighteen Marshall High School juniors the opportunity to develop and strengthen leadership skills through interaction with community leaders.
The students attend educational sessions on local business, health care, tourism, and government in Marshall. Rose has served as a volunteer with the Fire Ant Festival, assisting the Fire Ant Mascot and building the musical playlist for the event.
Crossroads Baptist Church is a focus for her religious activities where she is involved in its youth group and its Ascension Youth Ministry Praise Team. She also serves as a 2- and 3-year-old child care volunteer during church services and participates in mission opportunities such as local food drives and park ministry.
Rose is a four year choir member, receiving her letterman patch this year, and she volunteers with the Marshall Junior Symphony League where she serves as vice president. Rose’s favorite hobby is collecting vintage records, especially the Beatles albums! She is a member of the National Honor Society and will graduate on the Distinguished Plan.
Her future plans involve attending ETBU as her health allows, with a focus in a field centered around helping children persevere through medical hardships.
Rose’ personal message to her parents, James and Stacia Runnels, was also read by her father who paused as he acknowledged that Rose’ medical condition would not permit her to read these very personal remarks: “I would like to thank you for being my advocate, supporting and encouraging me throughout my education. When school was the most difficult, due to my health issues, my family always told me I could do it! I would also like to thank my MISD team for continually working with me, believing in me, and making a way for graduation to be a reality. It has been the hardest thing I have ever done, but I am so proud and thankful to be graduating with the class of 2021.”
Optimist Julie Brock introduced Brian Villafranco as the Young Texan for May. His favorite subjects are math and science and his favorite teachers are Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison, Audrey Cato in AP language arts, Head Coach Girls Soccer Jana Duck in pre-AP Algebra and Karen Bell in business technology. His grade point average is 4.6.
Brian’s extra-curricular activities include University Interscholastic League and soccer and he is active in Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He helps with the church’s fund-raising and with the offertory baskets.
His part-time employment is in ranching (also as a construction worker) so it is not surprising that his interests focus on horseback riding and cattle. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has a Microsoft Specialist Certificate. His future plans are to become a civil engineer and involved in big construction projects such as apartment complexes, hotels and even skyscrapers.
Brian’s personal message to his parents, Martin Villafranco and Loreto Chavez, is as follows: “I am lucky to have parents who are friends who have helped me with opportunities, guided me through competitions and supported me in my achievements. You are my biggest supporters behind my successes and inspirations in life.”
Optimist Le Ila Dixon shares her good news for this week with the club. It is from the Good News Network and relates how an elderly man gets lessons on hair and make-up to help his struggling wife.
A devoted 79-year-old husband, she relates, visited a beauty school to get lessons in hair and make-up to help his “beautiful” wife who can no longer get ready by herself.
The gentleman walked into Alberta Canada’s Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics and told director Carrie Hannah that he wanted to learn how to use the curling wand.
His wife’s vision was failing and she keeps burning herself as a result, so he was looking for a few tips.
The man was paired with a student and mannequin and was taught how to operate the curling wand and protect his wife’s skin. The adorable old age pensioner also asked for tips on applying her mascara.
Carrie said: “My staff and students were so touched by his sincere wish to help his wife of 50 plus years.
“He lovingly pulled pictures from his wallet, showing everyone his wife, and boasted about how beautiful and talented she has always been.” “Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it’s important to her so therefore important to him,” say Carrie.
“He is turning 80 in May, and I think he is also a very brave man for stepping into a hair college and asking for lessons on styling hair,” she said, adding, “I don’t think too many men would do that!” “In an age of staged social media photos, it was really great to see an authentic real human gesture of love.”
Since his initial visit, both the man and his wife have visited the college to express their gratitude to everyone there.
Carrie said, “They’re both impressed with his new professional skills. And her hair is looking great!”
Optimist Richard Magrill looks forward to sharing some photos and news from the club’s first dinner for their Young Texans next week.